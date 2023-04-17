Market cap of LogicMark Inc. [LGMK] reaches 3.89M – now what?

LogicMark Inc. [NASDAQ: LGMK] surged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $0.206 during the day while it closed the day at $0.16. The company report on March 28, 2023 that LogicMark, Inc. Announces Strong Revenue and Margin Growth For the Year Ended 2022.

LogicMark Inc. stock has also gained 21.46% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LGMK stock has declined by -62.50% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -82.96% and lost -64.47% year-on date.

The market cap for LGMK stock reached $3.89 million, with 9.61 million shares outstanding and 8.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.59M shares, LGMK reached a trading volume of 8639109 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about LogicMark Inc. [LGMK]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for LogicMark Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for LGMK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

LGMK stock trade performance evaluation

LogicMark Inc. [LGMK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.46. With this latest performance, LGMK shares gained by 13.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LGMK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.43 for LogicMark Inc. [LGMK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1814, while it was recorded at 0.1477 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6756 for the last 200 days.

LogicMark Inc. [LGMK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LogicMark Inc. [LGMK] shares currently have an operating margin of -54.82 and a Gross Margin at +41.52. LogicMark Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -58.11.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.84.

LogicMark Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

LogicMark Inc. [LGMK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 7.70% of LGMK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LGMK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 240,707, which is approximately -12.63% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; GROUP ONE TRADING, L.P., holding 101,395 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16000.0 in LGMK stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $12000.0 in LGMK stock with ownership of nearly -0.291% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LogicMark Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in LogicMark Inc. [NASDAQ:LGMK] by around 60,592 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 141,726 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 454,981 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 657,299 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LGMK stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 60,590 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 30,340 shares during the same period.