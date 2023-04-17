Market cap of JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] reaches 378.13B – now what?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE: JPM] price surged by 7.55 percent to reach at $9.74. The company report on April 14, 2023 that JPMorgan Chase Declares Preferred Stock Dividends.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) (“JPMorgan Chase” or the “Firm”) has declared dividends on the outstanding shares of the Firm’s Series DD, EE, GG, JJ, KK, LL & MM preferred stock. Information can be found on the Firm’s Investor Relations website at https://www.jpmorganchase.com/ir/news.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America (“U.S.”), with operations worldwide. JPMorgan Chase had $3.7 trillion in assets and $303 billion in stockholders’ equity as of March 31, 2023. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world’s most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

A sum of 43882235 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 13.53M shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares reached a high of $139.12 and dropped to a low of $134.9001 until finishing in the latest session at $138.73.

The one-year JPM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.45. The average equity rating for JPM stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JPM shares is $153.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JPM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2023, representing the official price target for JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $150, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on JPM stock. On December 06, 2022, analysts increased their price target for JPM shares from 126 to 153.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JPMorgan Chase & Co. is set at 3.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for JPM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 522.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for JPM in the course of the last twelve months was 4.78.

JPM Stock Performance Analysis:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.83. With this latest performance, JPM shares gained by 8.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JPM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.07 for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 135.15, while it was recorded at 130.53 for the last single week of trading, and 126.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into JPMorgan Chase & Co. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.79.

Return on Total Capital for JPM is now 5.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 192.69. Additionally, JPM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 106.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] managed to generate an average of $127,627 per employee.

JPM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. go to -2.33%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $288,384 million, or 70.80% of JPM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JPM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 274,622,643, which is approximately 0.764% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 194,926,991 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.04 billion in JPM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $18.0 billion in JPM stock with ownership of nearly 0.64% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JPMorgan Chase & Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 1,854 institutional holders increased their position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE:JPM] by around 127,059,520 shares. Additionally, 1,547 investors decreased positions by around 70,337,602 shares, while 318 investors held positions by with 1,881,343,999 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,078,741,121 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JPM stock had 331 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,408,272 shares, while 140 institutional investors sold positions of 12,981,797 shares during the same period.