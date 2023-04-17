Market cap of Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. [BFRG] reaches 31.58M – now what?

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: BFRG] traded at a high on 04/14/23, posting a 21.79 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $6.82. The company report on April 14, 2023 that BullFrog AI and Alarum Technologies Ltd. Interviews to Air on Bloomberg U.S. on the RedChip Money Report(R).

RedChip Companies will air interviews with BullFrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG) and Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR) on The RedChip Money Report® on Bloomberg TV, this Saturday, April 15, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 12777826 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. stands at 32.65% while the volatility over the past one month is 26.10%.

The market cap for BFRG stock reached $31.58 million, with 5.65 million shares outstanding and 1.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.03M shares, BFRG reached a trading volume of 12777826 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

How has BFRG stock performed recently?

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. [BFRG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 39.47.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BFRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.82 for Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. [BFRG]. The present Moving Average recorded at 5.50 for the last single week of trading.

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. [BFRG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.