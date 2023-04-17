Market cap of Apple Inc. [AAPL] reaches 2619.48B – now what?

Apple Inc. [NASDAQ: AAPL] plunged by -$0.35 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $166.32 during the day while it closed the day at $165.21. The company report on April 13, 2023 that Apple will use 100 percent recycled cobalt in batteries by 2025.

Industry-leading innovation paves new path for key recycled metals in batteries, magnets, and circuit boards.

Apple® today announced a major acceleration of its work to expand recycled materials across its products, including a new 2025 target to use 100 percent recycled cobalt1 in all Apple-designed batteries. Additionally, by 2025, magnets in Apple devices will use entirely recycled rare earth elements, and all Apple-designed printed circuit boards will use 100 percent recycled tin soldering and 100 percent recycled gold plating.

Apple Inc. stock has also gained 0.33% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AAPL stock has inclined by 23.84% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 19.42% and gained 27.15% year-on date.

The market cap for AAPL stock reached $2619.48 billion, with 15.89 billion shares outstanding and 15.81 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 65.28M shares, AAPL reached a trading volume of 48173082 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Apple Inc. [AAPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAPL shares is $170.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Apple Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Apple Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $175 to $180, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on AAPL stock. On January 27, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for AAPL shares from 154 to 153.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apple Inc. is set at 3.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 46.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for AAPL in the course of the last twelve months was 31.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

AAPL stock trade performance evaluation

Apple Inc. [AAPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.33. With this latest performance, AAPL shares gained by 7.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.66 for Apple Inc. [AAPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 155.22, while it was recorded at 162.74 for the last single week of trading, and 149.73 for the last 200 days.

Apple Inc. [AAPL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apple Inc. [AAPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.29 and a Gross Margin at +43.31. Apple Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.31.

Return on Total Capital for AAPL is now 62.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 58.22. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 175.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 28.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Apple Inc. [AAPL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 261.45. Additionally, AAPL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 216.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Apple Inc. [AAPL] managed to generate an average of $608,555 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.12.Apple Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Apple Inc. [AAPL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apple Inc. go to 8.12%.

Apple Inc. [AAPL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,550,300 million, or 60.10% of AAPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,278,250,538, which is approximately 0.461% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,029,208,322 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.04 billion in AAPL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $147.89 billion in AAPL stock with ownership of nearly 0.037% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apple Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 1,933 institutional holders increased their position in Apple Inc. [NASDAQ:AAPL] by around 267,012,274 shares. Additionally, 2,422 investors decreased positions by around 216,363,146 shares, while 256 investors held positions by with 8,900,438,218 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,383,813,638 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAPL stock had 321 new institutional investments in for a total of 44,677,785 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 8,844,475 shares during the same period.