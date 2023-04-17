Market Analysts see Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] falling to $38. Time to buy?

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SPR] loss -20.73% or -7.38 points to close at $28.22 with a heavy trading volume of 19624027 shares. The company report on April 13, 2023 that Spirit AeroSystems to Release First Quarter 2023 Financial Results May 3.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) will release its first quarter 2023 financial results at 6:30 a.m. Central Daylight Time (CDT) Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

Spirit AeroSystems President and Chief Executive Officer Tom Gentile will be joined by Spirit’s Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Mark Suchinski on a conference call presentation to securities analysts about first quarter 2023 results and company outlook at 10 a.m. CDT.

It opened the trading session at $30.20, the shares rose to $30.77 and dropped to $27.94, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SPR points out that the company has recorded 21.17% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -33.49% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.85M shares, SPR reached to a volume of 19624027 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPR shares is $39.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $38 to $36. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $49 to $26, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on SPR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is set at 1.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.74.

Trading performance analysis for SPR stock

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.13. With this latest performance, SPR shares dropped by -6.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.78 for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.73, while it was recorded at 33.95 for the last single week of trading, and 30.15 for the last 200 days.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.37 and a Gross Margin at +1.16. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.85.

Return on Total Capital for SPR is now -6.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -543.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.58. Additionally, SPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 106.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] managed to generate an average of -$29,926 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]

There are presently around $2,541 million, or 89.70% of SPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,303,930, which is approximately 1.045% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 6,983,690 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $197.08 million in SPR stocks shares; and ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., currently with $188.94 million in SPR stock with ownership of nearly 20.144% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 156 institutional holders increased their position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SPR] by around 15,827,561 shares. Additionally, 123 investors decreased positions by around 17,296,939 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 56,920,422 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 90,044,922 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPR stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,886,992 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 10,162,509 shares during the same period.