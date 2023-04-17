Market Analysts see Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] gaining to $6. Time to buy?

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DNA] slipped around -0.02 points on Friday, while shares priced at $1.30 at the close of the session, down -1.52%. The company report on April 14, 2023 that Ginkgo Bioworks and the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Announce Plans to Develop and Implement New Biosecurity Capabilities in the Region.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), which is building the leading horizontal platform for cell programming and biosecurity, and the Institut National de la Recherche Biomédicale (“INRB”), the national medical research organization of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (“DRC”), today announced that they have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with the intent of developing and implementing new biosecurity capabilities in Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The goal of the planned partnership is to support DRC’s public health institutions as they work to address biosecurity challenges in the region. Ginkgo, through its biosecurity and public health unit, Concentric by Ginkgo (“Concentric”), plans to collaborate with the INRB to equip these institutions with biosecurity tools and training as well as the secure data infrastructure they need to leverage automation, data analysis, bioinformatics capabilities, and other critical genomic sequencing technologies. The collaboration aims to empower the DRC to form the foundation for a biosecurity and bioeconomy platform that serves the people of the DRC and the surrounding region.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. stock is now -23.08% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DNA Stock saw the intraday high of $1.36 and lowest of $1.28 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.91, which means current price is +11.59% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 19.57M shares, DNA reached a trading volume of 13195805 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNA shares is $3.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on October 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on DNA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63.

How has DNA stock performed recently?

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.70. With this latest performance, DNA shares dropped by -2.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.62 for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4626, while it was recorded at 1.3180 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2517 for the last 200 days.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] shares currently have an operating margin of -452.56 and a Gross Margin at +44.35. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -440.63.

Return on Total Capital for DNA is now -114.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -114.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -129.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -91.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.49. Additionally, DNA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] managed to generate an average of -$1,629,202 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.40 and a Current Ratio set at 8.40.

Earnings analysis for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DNA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. go to 44.80%.

Insider trade positions for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]

There are presently around $1,296 million, or 88.00% of DNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DNA stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 244,176,643, which is approximately 18.15% of the company’s market cap and around 5.40% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 144,384,067 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $187.7 million in DNA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $131.98 million in DNA stock with ownership of nearly 15.22% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 183 institutional holders increased their position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [NYSE:DNA] by around 128,371,645 shares. Additionally, 145 investors decreased positions by around 63,247,694 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 805,550,113 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 997,169,452 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DNA stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,395,549 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 12,086,682 shares during the same period.