Market Analysts see Carvana Co. [CVNA] falling to $5. Time to buy?

Carvana Co. [NYSE: CVNA] loss -4.27% or -0.4 points to close at $8.97 with a heavy trading volume of 8444124 shares. The company report on April 12, 2023 that Carvana Debuts Latest Signature Car Vending Machine in Fort Worth, Texas.

Pioneering Online Auto Retailer Mints Its 36th Car Vending Machine in the U.S., Sixth in Lone Star State.

Carvana, an industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online, debuted its newest signature Car Vending Machine in Fort Worth, Texas today. The state-of-the-art steel and glass structure stands 12 stories tall with a 43-vehicle capacity.

It opened the trading session at $9.47, the shares rose to $9.80 and dropped to $8.68, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CVNA points out that the company has recorded -52.96% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -152.68% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 24.37M shares, CVNA reached to a volume of 8444124 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Carvana Co. [CVNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVNA shares is $9.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVNA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Carvana Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Carvana Co. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carvana Co. is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13.

Trading performance analysis for CVNA stock

Carvana Co. [CVNA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.44. With this latest performance, CVNA shares gained by 27.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.66 for Carvana Co. [CVNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.55, while it was recorded at 9.33 for the last single week of trading, and 17.09 for the last 200 days.

Carvana Co. [CVNA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carvana Co. [CVNA] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.95 and a Gross Margin at +7.36. Carvana Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.67.

Return on Total Capital for CVNA is now -21.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.41. Additionally, CVNA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 106.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 102.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Carvana Co. [CVNA] managed to generate an average of -$95,602 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.73.Carvana Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Carvana Co. [CVNA]

There are presently around $1,111 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVNA stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 14,168,781, which is approximately 0.175% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 14,083,153 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $126.33 million in CVNA stocks shares; and SPRUCE HOUSE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $89.7 million in CVNA stock with ownership of nearly 52.672% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carvana Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 124 institutional holders increased their position in Carvana Co. [NYSE:CVNA] by around 45,200,550 shares. Additionally, 158 investors decreased positions by around 47,151,783 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 31,512,066 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 123,864,399 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVNA stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,659,392 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 14,188,192 shares during the same period.