Market Analysts see Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] gaining to $57. Time to buy?

Boston Scientific Corporation [NYSE: BSX] traded at a high on 04/14/23, posting a 0.52 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $51.77. The company report on April 13, 2023 that Meet Three Boston Scientific Employees Dedicated to Helping People With Parkinson’s Disease.

Boston Scientific employees across the globe are dedicated to transforming lives through innovative medical solutions that improve the health of patients around the world. For those who support our deep brain stimulation (DBS) products, the focus is on offering effective care options to the millions of people worldwide who are affected by Parkinson’s disease (PD).

DBS uses a small, surgically implanted device to send signals to a targeted portion of the brain. The stimulation can improve motor function by reducing disease symptoms. In general, DBS is designed to help people living with PD decrease their medications and experience fewer side effects, such as uncontrolled movements.1.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9455431 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Boston Scientific Corporation stands at 1.12% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.42%.

The market cap for BSX stock reached $74.02 billion, with 1.43 billion shares outstanding and 1.43 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.80M shares, BSX reached a trading volume of 9455431 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BSX shares is $53.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BSX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Boston Scientific Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Boston Scientific Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $54, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on BSX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boston Scientific Corporation is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for BSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for BSX in the course of the last twelve months was 78.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has BSX stock performed recently?

Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.37. With this latest performance, BSX shares gained by 7.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.02 for Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.22, while it was recorded at 51.09 for the last single week of trading, and 43.74 for the last 200 days.

Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.38 and a Gross Margin at +60.83. Boston Scientific Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.50.

Return on Total Capital for BSX is now 6.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.82. Additionally, BSX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 52.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] managed to generate an average of $15,511 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Boston Scientific Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Boston Scientific Corporation go to 11.04%.

Insider trade positions for Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]

There are presently around $67,723 million, or 94.60% of BSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BSX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 135,459,260, which is approximately 6.358% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 118,773,794 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.15 billion in BSX stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $5.24 billion in BSX stock with ownership of nearly 23.203% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Boston Scientific Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 472 institutional holders increased their position in Boston Scientific Corporation [NYSE:BSX] by around 74,182,129 shares. Additionally, 376 investors decreased positions by around 76,144,028 shares, while 135 investors held positions by with 1,157,834,218 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,308,160,375 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BSX stock had 134 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,514,992 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 9,574,137 shares during the same period.