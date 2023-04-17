JP Morgan slashes price target on NIO Inc. [NIO] – find out why.

NIO Inc. [NYSE: NIO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.87% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.89%. The company report on April 1, 2023 that NIO Inc. Provides March and First Quarter 2023 Delivery Update.

Over the last 12 months, NIO stock dropped by -52.36%. The one-year NIO Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 38.89.

The market cap for the stock reached $15.20 billion, with 1.64 billion shares outstanding and 1.52 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 44.11M shares, NIO stock reached a trading volume of 30855086 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on NIO Inc. [NIO]:

JP Morgan have made an estimate for NIO Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $18 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2023, representing the official price target for NIO Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11.27, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on NIO stock. On November 17, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for NIO shares from 32 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NIO Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for NIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.47.

NIO Stock Performance Analysis:

NIO Inc. [NIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.89. With this latest performance, NIO shares gained by 12.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.07 for NIO Inc. [NIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.55, while it was recorded at 9.19 for the last single week of trading, and 13.76 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NIO Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NIO Inc. [NIO] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.94 and a Gross Margin at +10.44. NIO Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.55.

Return on Total Capital for NIO is now -29.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NIO Inc. [NIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 99.32. Additionally, NIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 72.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.58.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.NIO Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

NIO Inc. [NIO] Insider Position Details

Positions in NIO Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 231 institutional holders increased their position in NIO Inc. [NYSE:NIO] by around 78,071,228 shares. Additionally, 240 investors decreased positions by around 77,959,183 shares, while 105 investors held positions by with 363,119,072 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 519,149,483 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NIO stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,800,204 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 11,073,433 shares during the same period.