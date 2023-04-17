JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] Revenue clocked in at $9.16 billion, up 4.78% YTD: What’s Next?

JetBlue Airways Corporation [NASDAQ: JBLU] price plunged by -2.30 percent to reach at -$0.16. The company report on April 14, 2023 that JetBlue Announces Record and Payment Dates for April 2023 Additional Prepayment to Spirit Stockholders.

As previously announced, in connection with the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of July 28, 2022 (the “Merger Agreement”), by and among JetBlue Airways Corporation (“JetBlue”) (NASDAQ: JBLU), Sundown Acquisition Corp., and Spirit Airlines, Inc. (“Spirit”) (NYSE: SAVE), JetBlue has set April 24, 2023, as the record date for the April 2023 prepayment to Spirit stockholders of $0.10 per Spirit share (the “April 2023 Additional Prepayment”), with payment of the April 2023 Additional Prepayment to occur on April 28, 2023. Pursuant to the Merger Agreement, Spirit stockholders as of the April 24, 2023, record date will be entitled to receive the April 2023 Additional Prepayment.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A sum of 8006829 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.40M shares. JetBlue Airways Corporation shares reached a high of $6.98 and dropped to a low of $6.76 until finishing in the latest session at $6.79.

The one-year JBLU stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.64. The average equity rating for JBLU stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JBLU shares is $8.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JBLU stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for JetBlue Airways Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 05, 2022, representing the official price target for JetBlue Airways Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on JBLU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JetBlue Airways Corporation is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for JBLU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for JBLU in the course of the last twelve months was 10.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

JBLU Stock Performance Analysis:

JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.88. With this latest performance, JBLU shares dropped by -1.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JBLU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.29 for JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.71, while it was recorded at 7.00 for the last single week of trading, and 7.76 for the last 200 days.

Insight into JetBlue Airways Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.94 and a Gross Margin at +1.21. JetBlue Airways Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.95.

Return on Total Capital for JBLU is now -2.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 123.01. Additionally, JBLU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 104.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.97.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 34.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.JetBlue Airways Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,521 million, or 69.50% of JBLU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JBLU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,605,973, which is approximately 3.765% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 28,864,683 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $195.99 million in JBLU stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $96.84 million in JBLU stock with ownership of nearly 0.766% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JetBlue Airways Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 183 institutional holders increased their position in JetBlue Airways Corporation [NASDAQ:JBLU] by around 27,436,994 shares. Additionally, 166 investors decreased positions by around 18,579,019 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 177,931,717 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 223,947,730 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JBLU stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,581,656 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 5,584,658 shares during the same period.