Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP] is -19.87% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Imperial Petroleum Inc. [NASDAQ: IMPP] price plunged by -11.38 percent to reach at -$0.03. The company report on April 12, 2023 that Imperial Petroleum Inc. Announces Proposed Spin-Off of Two of Its Drybulk Carriers.

In connection with the spin-off transaction, the Company will contribute two vessel-owning subsidiaries to C3is Inc., and will distribute all of the common shares of C3is Inc. to the Company’s common shareholders and holders of warrants to purchase the Company’s common shares as required by their terms. The transaction is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2023, and remains subject to the registration statement on Form F-1 being declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission, the approval of the listing of C3is Inc.’s common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market, and final approval by the Company’s board of directors. There can be no assurance that the transaction will occur or, if one does occur, of its terms or timing.

A sum of 14927242 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.69M shares. Imperial Petroleum Inc. shares reached a high of $0.2196 and dropped to a low of $0.1899 until finishing in the latest session at $0.19.

Guru’s Opinion on Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Imperial Petroleum Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMPP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

IMPP Stock Performance Analysis:

Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.44. With this latest performance, IMPP shares gained by 21.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMPP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.49 for Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2104, while it was recorded at 0.2123 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3199 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Imperial Petroleum Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.74 and a Gross Margin at +33.64. Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.42.

Return on Total Capital for IMPP is now 12.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.77. Additionally, IMPP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.97.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.90% of IMPP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IMPP stocks are: GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP with ownership of 1,467,139, which is approximately -21.251% of the company’s market cap and around 0.42% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 1,083,445 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.21 million in IMPP stocks shares; and MSD PARTNERS, L.P., currently with $85000.0 in IMPP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Imperial Petroleum Inc. [NASDAQ:IMPP] by around 360,215 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 622,640 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 3,051,164 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,034,019 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMPP stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 359,015 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 110,230 shares during the same period.