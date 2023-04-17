Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT] Stock trading around $2.13 per share: What’s Next?

Hut 8 Mining Corp. [NASDAQ: HUT] plunged by -$0.06 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $2.24 during the day while it closed the day at $2.13. The company report on April 5, 2023 that Hut 8 Mining Production and Operations Update for March 2023.

131 Bitcoin mined in March.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

At 9,133 BTC, Hut 8 continues to hold the largest amount of self-mined Bitcoin in reserve of any publicly-traded company.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. stock has also gained 26.79% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HUT stock has inclined by 48.95% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 17.03% and gained 150.59% year-on date.

The market cap for HUT stock reached $640.00 million, with 207.81 million shares outstanding and 182.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.27M shares, HUT reached a trading volume of 14220292 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Hut 8 Mining Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum dropped their target price from $5 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Hut 8 Mining Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hut 8 Mining Corp. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.78.

HUT stock trade performance evaluation

Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.79. With this latest performance, HUT shares gained by 29.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.70 for Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.80, while it was recorded at 2.01 for the last single week of trading, and 1.77 for the last 200 days.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT] shares currently have an operating margin of -50.06 and a Gross Margin at -26.73. Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -161.14.

Return on Total Capital for HUT is now -15.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -49.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -52.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 13.49. Additionally, HUT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT] managed to generate an average of -$2,477,684 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.20 and a Current Ratio set at 8.20.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $32 million, or 9.46% of HUT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HUT stocks are: MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD. with ownership of 2,118,661, which is approximately -18.25% of the company’s market cap and around 5.77% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 1,552,637 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.31 million in HUT stocks shares; and VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, currently with $3.2 million in HUT stock with ownership of nearly 10.486% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hut 8 Mining Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 62 institutional holders increased their position in Hut 8 Mining Corp. [NASDAQ:HUT] by around 4,018,899 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 5,494,734 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 5,615,096 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,128,729 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HUT stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 469,608 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 2,806,534 shares during the same period.