Goldman lifts Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [NYSE: HPE] loss -0.75% or -0.12 points to close at $15.91 with a heavy trading volume of 8390730 shares. The company report on April 12, 2023 that Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) Modernizes Wireless Networks and Access Management, Across All Classification Levels, With HPE Aruba Networking Infrastructure.

Deployment includes Wi-Fi 6 at DISA Headquarters and secure wireless infrastructure for DoDNet in support of approximately 400,000 Department of Defense users worldwide across all 4th Estate agencies.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced that the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA), a combat support agency of the United State Department of Defense (DoD) headquartered in Fort Meade, MD, is modernizing and securing multi-class wireless networks with HPE Aruba Networking ESP (Edge Services Platform) solutions. As part of DISA’s digital transformation strategy under the Fourth Estate Network Optimization (4ENO) initiative, the deployment will include HPE Aruba Networking Wi-Fi 6 Access Points (APs) and HPE Aruba Networking ClearPass in support of approximately 400,000 DoD users and warfighters worldwide.

It opened the trading session at $16.03, the shares rose to $16.23 and dropped to $15.79, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HPE points out that the company has recorded 28.83% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -33.7% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 12.93M shares, HPE reached to a volume of 8390730 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HPE shares is $17.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HPE stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 20, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2023, representing the official price target for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on HPE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.94.

Trading performance analysis for HPE stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.32. With this latest performance, HPE shares gained by 14.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.39 for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.51, while it was recorded at 16.01 for the last single week of trading, and 14.72 for the last 200 days.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.54 and a Gross Margin at +31.40. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.09.

Return on Total Capital for HPE is now 5.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.88. Additionally, HPE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] managed to generate an average of $14,419 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company go to 5.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]

There are presently around $16,856 million, or 85.40% of HPE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HPE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 155,800,164, which is approximately -0.185% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 131,732,932 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.1 billion in HPE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.14 billion in HPE stock with ownership of nearly -1.02% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 443 institutional holders increased their position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [NYSE:HPE] by around 60,674,807 shares. Additionally, 313 investors decreased positions by around 53,256,830 shares, while 150 investors held positions by with 945,529,255 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,059,460,892 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HPE stock had 122 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,584,411 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 7,276,869 shares during the same period.