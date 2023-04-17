Goldman lifts Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Cisco Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: CSCO] plunged by -$0.26 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $50.85 during the day while it closed the day at $50.54. The company report on April 13, 2023 that Cisco’s Sustainability 101: Greenhouse Gas Emissions, Global Warming, and Climate Change.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc. stock has also loss -1.42% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CSCO stock has inclined by 3.14% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 28.70% and gained 6.09% year-on date.

The market cap for CSCO stock reached $208.07 billion, with 4.10 billion shares outstanding and 4.09 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 18.35M shares, CSCO reached a trading volume of 12357178 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSCO shares is $57.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Cisco Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Cisco Systems Inc. stock. On August 18, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CSCO shares from 46 to 48.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cisco Systems Inc. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSCO in the course of the last twelve months was 22.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

CSCO stock trade performance evaluation

Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.42. With this latest performance, CSCO shares gained by 3.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.51 for Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.59, while it was recorded at 50.68 for the last single week of trading, and 46.40 for the last 200 days.

Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.38 and a Gross Margin at +61.94. Cisco Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.91.

Return on Total Capital for CSCO is now 27.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.62. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.55. Additionally, CSCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] managed to generate an average of $141,801 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.Cisco Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cisco Systems Inc. go to 7.32%.

Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $150,881 million, or 74.90% of CSCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSCO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 380,520,233, which is approximately 0.731% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 343,396,192 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.36 billion in CSCO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $9.14 billion in CSCO stock with ownership of nearly -0.821% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cisco Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 1,520 institutional holders increased their position in Cisco Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:CSCO] by around 124,766,507 shares. Additionally, 1,293 investors decreased positions by around 105,197,717 shares, while 265 investors held positions by with 2,755,415,727 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,985,379,951 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSCO stock had 289 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,411,138 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 11,251,909 shares during the same period.