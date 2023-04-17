General Motors Company [GM] is 2.53% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

General Motors Company [NYSE: GM] closed the trading session at $34.49 on 04/14/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $34.25, while the highest price level was $35.29. The company report on April 13, 2023 that GM Defense Names Hendrick Motorsports 2022 Supplier of the Year.

GM Defense LLC, a subsidiary of General Motors (GM), has awarded Hendrick Motorsports with its 2022 Supplier of the Year distinction. The Supplier of the Year award recognizes global suppliers that distinguish themselves by exceeding requirements, in turn providing defense and government customers with innovative technologies and high-quality solutions.

Supporting GM Defense’s Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV), a light and agile nine-passenger troop carrier that meets U.S. Army requirements for rapid ground mobility, Hendrick Motorsports provides the chrome-moly steel exoskeleton Roll Over Protection System that maximizes Soldier safety, in addition to other fabricated metal structures. The ISV is based on the award-winning Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 midsize truck architecture and features 90 percent commercial-off-the-shelf parts, including Chevrolet Performance race components proven to perform under some of the toughest off-road conditions. The expeditionary ISV, currently fielded to the Army’s 82nd and 101st Airborne Divisions, is also light enough to be sling loaded by a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter and compact enough to fit inside a CH-47 Chinook helicopter for air transportability.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 2.53 percent and weekly performance of -0.29 percent. The stock has been moved at 7.11 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.47 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -10.02 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 15.45M shares, GM reached to a volume of 9126032 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about General Motors Company [GM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GM shares is $48.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for General Motors Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on February 15, 2023, representing the official price target for General Motors Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $45 to $41, while Berenberg kept a Hold rating on GM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Motors Company is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for GM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for GM in the course of the last twelve months was 7.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

GM stock trade performance evaluation

General Motors Company [GM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.29. With this latest performance, GM shares gained by 0.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.63 for General Motors Company [GM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.86, while it was recorded at 34.96 for the last single week of trading, and 37.01 for the last 200 days.

General Motors Company [GM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and General Motors Company [GM] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.58 and a Gross Margin at +19.64. General Motors Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.34.

Return on Total Capital for GM is now 5.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, General Motors Company [GM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 170.98. Additionally, GM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 113.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, General Motors Company [GM] managed to generate an average of $59,485 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.General Motors Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for General Motors Company [GM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Motors Company go to 15.70%.

General Motors Company [GM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $39,526 million, or 82.80% of GM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 125,709,882, which is approximately -2.978% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 110,305,628 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.8 billion in GM stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $2.7 billion in GM stock with ownership of nearly 0.435% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in General Motors Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 589 institutional holders increased their position in General Motors Company [NYSE:GM] by around 63,572,995 shares. Additionally, 564 investors decreased positions by around 67,592,551 shares, while 188 investors held positions by with 1,014,849,340 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,146,014,886 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GM stock had 161 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,277,727 shares, while 105 institutional investors sold positions of 10,046,803 shares during the same period.