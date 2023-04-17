FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] moved down -4.31: Why It’s Important

FuelCell Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: FCEL] traded at a low on 04/14/23, posting a -4.31 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.22. The company report on March 9, 2023 that FuelCell Energy Reports First Quarter of Fiscal 2023 Results.

First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Highlights(All comparisons are year-over-year unless otherwise noted).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 14035546 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of FuelCell Energy Inc. stands at 5.94% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.39%.

The market cap for FCEL stock reached $941.30 million, with 405.80 million shares outstanding and 405.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.22M shares, FCEL reached a trading volume of 14035546 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FCEL shares is $3.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FCEL stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for FuelCell Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for FuelCell Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FuelCell Energy Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for FCEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.92.

How has FCEL stock performed recently?

FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.11. With this latest performance, FCEL shares dropped by -26.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FCEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.43 for FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.13, while it was recorded at 2.34 for the last single week of trading, and 3.45 for the last 200 days.

FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] shares currently have an operating margin of -108.78 and a Gross Margin at -21.30. FuelCell Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -109.38.

Return on Total Capital for FCEL is now -17.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.17. Additionally, FCEL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] managed to generate an average of -$278,211 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.FuelCell Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.40 and a Current Ratio set at 7.90.

Earnings analysis for FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FCEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FuelCell Energy Inc. go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL]

There are presently around $407 million, or 44.90% of FCEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FCEL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 38,346,213, which is approximately 0.3% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 38,273,473 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $84.97 million in FCEL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $28.5 million in FCEL stock with ownership of nearly 18.215% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FuelCell Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 117 institutional holders increased their position in FuelCell Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:FCEL] by around 19,855,980 shares. Additionally, 107 investors decreased positions by around 12,045,621 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 151,654,983 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 183,556,584 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FCEL stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,113,190 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 5,742,982 shares during the same period.