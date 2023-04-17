For Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA], Analyst sees a drop to $4. What next?

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: MARA] closed the trading session at $11.97 on 04/14/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.98, while the highest price level was $12.28. The company report on April 3, 2023 that Marathon Digital Holdings Announces Bitcoin Production and Mining Operation Updates for March 2023.

– Increased Bitcoin Production 21% Month-Over-Month, Producing a Record 825 BTC in March 2023 and a Record 2,195 BTC in Q1 2023.

– Increased Hash Rate 64% in Q1 2023 to 11.5 EH/s as of March 31, 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 250.00 percent and weekly performance of 50.00 percent. The stock has been moved at 14.88 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 68.83 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 70.27 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 35.79M shares, MARA reached to a volume of 54081723 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MARA shares is $12.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MARA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Cowen analysts kept a Market Perform rating on MARA stock. On June 23, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for MARA shares from 34 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for MARA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.40.

MARA stock trade performance evaluation

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 50.00. With this latest performance, MARA shares gained by 68.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MARA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.03 for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.53, while it was recorded at 10.55 for the last single week of trading, and 9.09 for the last 200 days.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] shares currently have an operating margin of -76.78 and a Gross Margin at -28.60. Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -583.20.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -128.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -51.96.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.60 and a Current Ratio set at 10.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MARA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. go to 50.00%.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $603 million, or 37.50% of MARA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MARA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,968,955, which is approximately 2.821% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,620,526 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $103.19 million in MARA stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $38.08 million in MARA stock with ownership of nearly 42.855% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 119 institutional holders increased their position in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:MARA] by around 11,246,770 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 3,782,898 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 35,375,748 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,405,416 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MARA stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,971,892 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 1,396,217 shares during the same period.