For Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN], Analyst sees a drop to $22. What next?

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [NYSE: ELAN] slipped around -0.29 points on Friday, while shares priced at $9.28 at the close of the session, down -3.03%. The company report on March 14, 2023 that Tyson Ventures invests in Athian’s cloud-based carbon credit marketplace for livestock sector.

Will help fund ground-breaking solution to reward livestock producers for certified greenhouse gas reductions.

Athian (athian.ai), the world’s first cloud-based carbon marketplace for the livestock industry, announces a seed investment from Tyson Ventures, the venture capital arm of Tyson Foods, Inc., one of the world’s largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. This latest investment from Tyson Ventures, along with previous investments from Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) and Newtrient LLC, will fast-track the launch of the first-of-its kind transactional carbon credit inset program for the livestock sector that will provide producers economic incentives for on-farm sustainability practices, while helping improve the sustainability of the food system and reduce climate warming.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated stock is now -24.06% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ELAN Stock saw the intraday high of $9.69 and lowest of $9.16 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 26.76, which means current price is +7.04% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.86M shares, ELAN reached a trading volume of 7961629 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ELAN shares is $15.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ELAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $28 to $24. The new note on the price target was released on August 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $32 to $19, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on ELAN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for ELAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for ELAN in the course of the last twelve months was 14.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has ELAN stock performed recently?

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.75. With this latest performance, ELAN shares dropped by -1.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ELAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.72 for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.76, while it was recorded at 9.33 for the last single week of trading, and 13.79 for the last 200 days.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.71 and a Gross Margin at +44.66. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.77.

Return on Total Capital for ELAN is now 2.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.01. Additionally, ELAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 76.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] managed to generate an average of -$8,008 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ELAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated go to 7.00%.

Insider trade positions for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN]

There are presently around $4,510 million, or 99.10% of ELAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ELAN stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 84,775,075, which is approximately 59.949% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 45,691,838 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $424.02 million in ELAN stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $306.09 million in ELAN stock with ownership of nearly 8.415% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 215 institutional holders increased their position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [NYSE:ELAN] by around 113,697,749 shares. Additionally, 222 investors decreased positions by around 91,727,516 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 280,539,089 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 485,964,354 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ELAN stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,050,567 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 16,748,617 shares during the same period.