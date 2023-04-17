Fisker Inc. [FSR] Is Currently -8.23 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Fisker Inc. [NYSE: FSR] plunged by -$0.45 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $5.45 during the day while it closed the day at $5.02. The company report on April 12, 2023 that Optimized Engineering Leads All-electric Fisker Ocean Extreme SUV to Another European Market-leading Combined WLTP Range.

Fisker achieves a combined WLTP range of up to 701 km/436 miles (UK) for the all-electric Fisker Ocean Extreme equipped with optional 22″ wheels and tires.

Thanks to optimized engineering and craftsmanship, European customers enjoy best-in-market SUV range, even upgrading to larger wheels and tires.

Fisker Inc. stock has also loss -6.86% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FSR stock has declined by -37.64% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -26.28% and lost -30.95% year-on date.

The market cap for FSR stock reached $1.75 billion, with 315.08 million shares outstanding and 183.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.55M shares, FSR reached a trading volume of 10378461 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fisker Inc. [FSR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSR shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSR stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Fisker Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on February 15, 2023, representing the official price target for Fisker Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $8 to $4, while Morgan Stanley kept a Underweight rating on FSR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fisker Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5835.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.12.

FSR stock trade performance evaluation

Fisker Inc. [FSR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.86. With this latest performance, FSR shares dropped by -17.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.17 for Fisker Inc. [FSR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.48, while it was recorded at 5.41 for the last single week of trading, and 7.70 for the last 200 days.

Fisker Inc. [FSR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fisker Inc. [FSR] shares currently have an operating margin of -155042.40 and a Gross Margin at -3411.99. Fisker Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -160086.55.

Return on Total Capital for FSR is now -39.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -85.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fisker Inc. [FSR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 144.80. Additionally, FSR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 143.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fisker Inc. [FSR] managed to generate an average of -$644,113 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Fisker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Fisker Inc. [FSR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $483 million, or 47.20% of FSR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSR stocks are: FIFTHDELTA LTD with ownership of 17,575,669, which is approximately 137.794% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,313,592 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $76.87 million in FSR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $62.06 million in FSR stock with ownership of nearly 20.295% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fisker Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 125 institutional holders increased their position in Fisker Inc. [NYSE:FSR] by around 22,404,885 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 9,466,804 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 64,418,624 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,290,313 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSR stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,135,610 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 4,614,300 shares during the same period.