CXApp Inc. [CXAI] is 37.54% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

CXApp Inc. [NASDAQ: CXAI] price surged by 94.25 percent to reach at $6.72.

A sum of 36853158 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.57M shares. CXApp Inc. shares reached a high of $21.00 and dropped to a low of $11.50 until finishing in the latest session at $13.85.

Guru’s Opinion on CXApp Inc. [CXAI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for CXApp Inc. is set at 2.11 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 461.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

CXAI Stock Performance Analysis:

CXApp Inc. [CXAI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 823.33. With this latest performance, CXAI shares gained by 237.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CXAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.33 for CXApp Inc. [CXAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.85, while it was recorded at 5.07 for the last single week of trading, and 9.26 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CXApp Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.64, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.29.

CXApp Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

CXApp Inc. [CXAI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11 million, or 80.60% of CXAI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CXAI stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 335,239, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.14% of the total institutional ownership; LMR PARTNERS LLP, holding 100,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.39 million in CXAI stocks shares; and HRT FINANCIAL LP, currently with $1.19 million in CXAI stock with ownership of nearly -35.979% of the company’s market capitalization.

18 institutional holders increased their position in CXApp Inc. [NASDAQ:CXAI] by around 564,411 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 444,728 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 235,691 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 773,448 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CXAI stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 508,433 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 336,789 shares during the same period.