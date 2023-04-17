Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] is 22.04% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ: AMZN] gained 0.11% or 0.11 points to close at $102.51 with a heavy trading volume of 50337986 shares. The company report on April 13, 2023 that Amazon.com to Webcast First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. PT/5:30 p.m. ET.

The event will be webcast live, and the audio and associated slides will be available for at least three months thereafter at www.amazon.com/ir.

It opened the trading session at $102.07, the shares rose to $103.2013 and dropped to $101.11, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AMZN points out that the company has recorded -9.20% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -25.89% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 64.51M shares, AMZN reached to a volume of 50337986 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMZN shares is $133.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Amazon.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $142 to $171. The new note on the price target was released on January 30, 2023, representing the official price target for Amazon.com Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $140 to $130, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on AMZN stock. On January 25, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for AMZN shares from 121 to 118.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amazon.com Inc. is set at 2.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.84.

Trading performance analysis for AMZN stock

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.44. With this latest performance, AMZN shares gained by 6.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.86 for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 98.30, while it was recorded at 100.97 for the last single week of trading, and 107.16 for the last 200 days.

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.63 and a Gross Margin at +43.81. Amazon.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.53.

Return on Total Capital for AMZN is now 4.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 106.11. Additionally, AMZN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 95.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] managed to generate an average of -$1,766 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.16.Amazon.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]

There are presently around $612,349 million, or 60.10% of AMZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMZN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 712,070,069, which is approximately 1.499% of the company’s market cap and around 9.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 594,720,496 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $60.96 billion in AMZN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $34.47 billion in AMZN stock with ownership of nearly 1.947% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amazon.com Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 2,049 institutional holders increased their position in Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ:AMZN] by around 339,709,980 shares. Additionally, 2,046 investors decreased positions by around 342,088,725 shares, while 243 investors held positions by with 5,291,756,735 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,973,555,440 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMZN stock had 312 new institutional investments in for a total of 30,211,333 shares, while 242 institutional investors sold positions of 29,689,584 shares during the same period.