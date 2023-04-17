Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] is 41.66% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: AMD] traded at a low on 04/14/23, posting a -0.37 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $91.75. The company report on April 13, 2023 that AMD Unveils the Most Powerful AMD Radeon PRO Graphics Cards, Offering Unique Features and Leadership Performance to Tackle Heavy to Extreme Professional Workloads.

New AMD Radeon PRO W7000 series graphics.

– The AMD Radeon PRO W7000 Series are the first professional graphics cards built on the advanced AMD chiplet design, and the first to offer DisplayPort 2.1, providing 3X the maximum total data rate compared to DisplayPort 1.41 –.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 38690373 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stands at 3.32% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.70%.

The market cap for AMD stock reached $148.21 billion, with 1.62 billion shares outstanding and 1.60 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 62.21M shares, AMD reached a trading volume of 38690373 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMD shares is $98.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMD stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2023, representing the official price target for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $80 to $88, while Susquehanna kept a Positive rating on AMD stock. On January 24, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for AMD shares from 95 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is set at 3.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMD in the course of the last twelve months was 47.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

How has AMD stock performed recently?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.78. With this latest performance, AMD shares gained by 2.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.88 for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 87.98, while it was recorded at 93.14 for the last single week of trading, and 78.25 for the last 200 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.84 and a Gross Margin at +36.03. Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.59.

Return on Total Capital for AMD is now 4.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.23. Additionally, AMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] managed to generate an average of $52,800 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. go to 8.21%.

Insider trade positions for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]

There are presently around $101,129 million, or 70.70% of AMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 136,198,548, which is approximately 1.239% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 120,838,294 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.09 billion in AMD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.87 billion in AMD stock with ownership of nearly -2.978% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 857 institutional holders increased their position in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:AMD] by around 103,226,701 shares. Additionally, 841 investors decreased positions by around 99,122,419 shares, while 178 investors held positions by with 899,874,692 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,102,223,812 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMD stock had 241 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,461,579 shares, while 185 institutional investors sold positions of 10,334,875 shares during the same period.