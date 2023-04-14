ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] Stock trading around $22.60 per share: What’s Next?

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: ZI] traded at a high on 04/13/23, posting a 0.36 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $22.60. The company report on April 10, 2023 that ZoomInfo to Report Financial Results for First Quarter 2023 on May 1, 2023.

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), the go-to-market platform to find, acquire, and grow customers, today announced that it will publish financial results for the first quarter 2023 following the close of U.S. financial markets on Monday, May 1, 2023. The news release and any accompanying materials will be posted to the Investor Relations portion of ZoomInfo’s website at https://ir.zoominfo.com/.

On that day, ZoomInfo management will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) to review financial results.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3456610 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stands at 3.29% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.63%.

The market cap for ZI stock reached $9.09 billion, with 402.68 million shares outstanding and 295.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.81M shares, ZI reached a trading volume of 3456610 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZI shares is $35.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist dropped their target price from $65 to $28. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2023, representing the official price target for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $35 to $34, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on ZI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZI in the course of the last twelve months was 23.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has ZI stock performed recently?

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.70. With this latest performance, ZI shares gained by 5.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.25 for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.89, while it was recorded at 22.87 for the last single week of trading, and 33.86 for the last 200 days.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.68 and a Gross Margin at +80.86. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.76.

Return on Total Capital for ZI is now 5.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.84. Additionally, ZI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] managed to generate an average of $17,853 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. go to 27.10%.

Insider trade positions for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]

There are presently around $8,054 million, or 90.10% of ZI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZI stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 40,240,080, which is approximately 79.023% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; CARLYLE GROUP INC., holding 36,662,469 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $825.64 million in ZI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $679.57 million in ZI stock with ownership of nearly 7.05% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 212 institutional holders increased their position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:ZI] by around 57,405,546 shares. Additionally, 239 investors decreased positions by around 44,786,024 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 255,447,603 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 357,639,173 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZI stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,268,597 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 14,896,577 shares during the same period.