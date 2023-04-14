why Poseida Therapeutics Inc. [PSTX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $13.40

Poseida Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: PSTX] loss -2.43% on the last trading session, reaching $2.41 price per share at the time. The company report on April 13, 2023 that Poseida Therapeutics Appoints Rafael G. Amado, M.D., to Board of Directors.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTX), a clinical-stage cell and gene therapy company advancing a new class of treatments for patients with cancer and rare diseases, today announced the appointment of Rafael G. Amado, M.D., to its Board of Directors, effective today.

“I am thrilled to welcome Rafael to the Board of Directors of Poseida. His deep expertise and experience in oncology, immunotherapy and both allogeneic CAR-T and TCR-T adoptive cell therapy for the treatment of cancers make him an ideal addition to complement the strengths of our Board,” said Mark Gergen, Chief Executive Officer of Poseida. “With his strong track record in both pharma and biotech leadership he is positioned to provide strategic insight as we continue pursuing our mission to redefine cell and gene therapies in cancer, genetic diseases and beyond.”.

Poseida Therapeutics Inc. represents 86.11 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $203.38 million with the latest information. PSTX stock price has been found in the range of $2.31 to $2.57.

If compared to the average trading volume of 659.73K shares, PSTX reached a trading volume of 2542484 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Poseida Therapeutics Inc. [PSTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSTX shares is $13.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Poseida Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Poseida Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on PSTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.35.

Trading performance analysis for PSTX stock

Poseida Therapeutics Inc. [PSTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.31. With this latest performance, PSTX shares dropped by -44.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 13.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.48 for Poseida Therapeutics Inc. [PSTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.11, while it was recorded at 2.61 for the last single week of trading, and 4.50 for the last 200 days.

Poseida Therapeutics Inc. [PSTX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Poseida Therapeutics Inc. [PSTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -86.40 and a Gross Margin at +96.04. Poseida Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -49.05.

Return on Total Capital for PSTX is now -45.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.58. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -37.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Poseida Therapeutics Inc. [PSTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.31. Additionally, PSTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Poseida Therapeutics Inc. [PSTX] managed to generate an average of -$203,828 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 28.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Poseida Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

Poseida Therapeutics Inc. [PSTX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Poseida Therapeutics Inc. go to 2.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Poseida Therapeutics Inc. [PSTX]

There are presently around $106 million, or 50.20% of PSTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSTX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 12,892,407, which is approximately 2.736% of the company’s market cap and around 14.80% of the total institutional ownership; PENTWATER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 5,975,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.76 million in PSTX stocks shares; and ECOR1 CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $6.55 million in PSTX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Poseida Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 58 institutional holders increased their position in Poseida Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:PSTX] by around 6,156,975 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 3,205,821 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 33,674,872 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,037,668 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSTX stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,039,769 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 1,270,367 shares during the same period.