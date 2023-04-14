why Lennar Corporation [LEN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $114.62

Lennar Corporation [NYSE: LEN] plunged by -$1.55 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $105.63 during the day while it closed the day at $103.84. The company report on April 12, 2023 that Lennar Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividends.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN and LEN.B), one of the nation’s leading homebuilders, announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.375 per share for both Class A and Class B common stock payable on May 10, 2023 to holders of record at the close of business on April 26, 2023.

About LennarLennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation’s leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar’s Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar’s homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar’s Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar’s technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

Lennar Corporation stock has also loss -0.18% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LEN stock has inclined by 5.34% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 32.86% and gained 14.74% year-on date.

The market cap for LEN stock reached $29.93 billion, with 286.07 million shares outstanding and 262.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.23M shares, LEN reached a trading volume of 3257216 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LEN shares is $114.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Lennar Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $79 to $76. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2023, representing the official price target for Lennar Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $92 to $102, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on LEN stock. On December 14, 2022, analysts increased their price target for LEN shares from 85 to 116.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lennar Corporation is set at 2.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for LEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.72.

Lennar Corporation [LEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.18. With this latest performance, LEN shares gained by 3.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.96 for Lennar Corporation [LEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 101.31, while it was recorded at 103.88 for the last single week of trading, and 88.16 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lennar Corporation [LEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.05 and a Gross Margin at +27.31. Lennar Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.53.

Return on Total Capital for LEN is now 23.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.15. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lennar Corporation [LEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.38. Additionally, LEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lennar Corporation [LEN] managed to generate an average of $379,799 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lennar Corporation go to 23.70%.

There are presently around $25,400 million, or 98.20% of LEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,212,757, which is approximately 0.83% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 25,775,720 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.72 billion in LEN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.12 billion in LEN stock with ownership of nearly -2.415% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lennar Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 384 institutional holders increased their position in Lennar Corporation [NYSE:LEN] by around 19,039,806 shares. Additionally, 333 investors decreased positions by around 20,724,981 shares, while 109 investors held positions by with 201,244,305 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 241,009,092 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LEN stock had 123 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,762,903 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 1,389,478 shares during the same period.