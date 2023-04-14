why Huntsman Corporation [HUN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $30.94

Huntsman Corporation [NYSE: HUN] price surged by 2.68 percent to reach at $0.72. The company report on April 13, 2023 that Huntsman to Discuss First Quarter 2023 Results on May 5, 2023.

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) will hold a conference call on Friday, May 5, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss its first quarter 2023 financial results, which will be released at approximately 6:00 a.m. ET that day.

A sum of 3463576 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.41M shares. Huntsman Corporation shares reached a high of $27.78 and dropped to a low of $26.71 until finishing in the latest session at $27.54.

The one-year HUN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.99. The average equity rating for HUN stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Huntsman Corporation [HUN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HUN shares is $30.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HUN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Huntsman Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2023, representing the official price target for Huntsman Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Huntsman Corporation is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for HUN in the course of the last twelve months was 10.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

HUN Stock Performance Analysis:

Huntsman Corporation [HUN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.69. With this latest performance, HUN shares dropped by -0.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.66 for Huntsman Corporation [HUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.89, while it was recorded at 26.86 for the last single week of trading, and 28.30 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Huntsman Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Huntsman Corporation [HUN] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.85 and a Gross Margin at +19.27. Huntsman Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.58.

Return on Total Capital for HUN is now 11.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Huntsman Corporation [HUN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 58.61. Additionally, HUN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 55.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Huntsman Corporation [HUN] managed to generate an average of $64,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.91.Huntsman Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

HUN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HUN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Huntsman Corporation go to 3.70%.

Huntsman Corporation [HUN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,413 million, or 91.50% of HUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HUN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,405,476, which is approximately 3.467% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,226,319 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $354.73 million in HUN stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $252.87 million in HUN stock with ownership of nearly 19.807% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Huntsman Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 178 institutional holders increased their position in Huntsman Corporation [NYSE:HUN] by around 12,265,733 shares. Additionally, 209 investors decreased positions by around 22,572,173 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 129,691,070 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 164,528,976 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HUN stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,686,331 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 8,774,429 shares during the same period.