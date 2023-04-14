why HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.99

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ: HIVE] jumped around 0.43 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $4.01 at the close of the session, up 12.01%. The company report on March 28, 2023 that Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on HIVE Blockchain Technologies LTD. Q4 2022 (HIVE).

Dallas, Texas–(Newsfile Corp. – March 28, 2023) – HIVE Blockchain Technologies LTD. (NASDAQ: HIVE): Stonegate Capital Partners updates coverage on HIVE Blockchain Technologies LTD. (NASDAQ: HIVE) The full report can be accessed by clicking on the following link: https://stonegateinc.com/reports/HIVE_22Q4.pdf.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. stock is now 178.47% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HIVE Stock saw the intraday high of $4.1085 and lowest of $3.63 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.50, which means current price is +178.47% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.36M shares, HIVE reached a trading volume of 2617398 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HIVE shares is $4.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HIVE stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2022, representing the official price target for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2.80, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on HIVE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65.

How has HIVE stock performed recently?

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.90. With this latest performance, HIVE shares gained by 41.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.94 for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.13, while it was recorded at 3.62 for the last single week of trading, and 3.36 for the last 200 days.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.04 and a Gross Margin at +45.48. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +37.99.

Return on Total Capital for HIVE is now 26.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.49, with Return on Assets sitting at 25.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.13. Additionally, HIVE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE] managed to generate an average of $5,546,452 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 28.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Insider trade positions for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE]

There are presently around $42 million, or 16.18% of HIVE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HIVE stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 4,187,499, which is approximately -26.548% of the company’s market cap and around 0.18% of the total institutional ownership; TOROSO INVESTMENTS, LLC, holding 2,121,433 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.59 million in HIVE stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $4.73 million in HIVE stock with ownership of nearly -0.119% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 34 institutional holders increased their position in HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ:HIVE] by around 3,794,779 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 2,458,417 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 5,512,042 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,765,238 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HIVE stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 269,795 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 786,900 shares during the same period.