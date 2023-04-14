Wedbush slashes price target on Express Inc. [EXPR] – find out why.

Express Inc. [NYSE: EXPR] price surged by 0.46 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on April 13, 2023 that WHP Global and EXPR to Acquire Bonobos for a Combined $75 Million.

WHP Global will Acquire the Bonobos Brand.

EXPR will Acquire the Bonobos Operating Assets and Operate the Bonobos eCommerce, Guideshop and Wholesale Businesses in the U.S. Under an Exclusive Long-Term Licensing Agreement with WHP Global.

A sum of 2057121 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.86M shares. Express Inc. shares reached a high of $0.6877 and dropped to a low of $0.6601 until finishing in the latest session at $0.67.

The one-year EXPR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 87.82. The average equity rating for EXPR stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Express Inc. [EXPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXPR shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Express Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR Inc. raised their target price from $7 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2017, representing the official price target for Express Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $6, while Wolfe Research kept a Peer Perform rating on EXPR stock. On June 02, 2017, analysts decreased their price target for EXPR shares from 8 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Express Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.88.

EXPR Stock Performance Analysis:

Express Inc. [EXPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.56. With this latest performance, EXPR shares dropped by -24.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.24 for Express Inc. [EXPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9486, while it was recorded at 0.6825 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2937 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Express Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Express Inc. [EXPR] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.54 and a Gross Margin at +28.47. Express Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.76.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 190.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.62.

Express Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Express Inc. [EXPR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $16 million, or 49.30% of EXPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXPR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,034,393, which is approximately 2.234% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,553,353 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.38 million in EXPR stocks shares; and ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP, currently with $1.25 million in EXPR stock with ownership of nearly 2.753% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Express Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 37 institutional holders increased their position in Express Inc. [NYSE:EXPR] by around 2,725,126 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 11,688,251 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 9,419,380 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,832,757 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXPR stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,305,876 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 7,555,281 shares during the same period.