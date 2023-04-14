Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG]. What else is Wall St. saying

Harley-Davidson Inc. [NYSE: HOG] closed the trading session at $36.71 on 04/13/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $35.60, while the highest price level was $36.765. The company report on April 12, 2023 that Harley-Davidson Announces CFO Transition.

David Viney to serve as Interim Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer at Harley-Davidson, Inc.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (“Harley-Davidson”) (NYSE: HOG) today announced that Gina Goetter will step down as Chief Financial Officer at the end of April 2023 to accept an opportunity outside the Company.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -11.75 percent and weekly performance of -1.32 percent. The stock has been moved at 4.11 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.76 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -17.17 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.76M shares, HOG reached to a volume of 4674238 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOG shares is $52.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Harley-Davidson Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 21, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 15, 2023, representing the official price target for Harley-Davidson Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $39, while Jefferies analysts kept a Underperform rating on HOG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Harley-Davidson Inc. is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for HOG in the course of the last twelve months was 18.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

HOG stock trade performance evaluation

Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.32. With this latest performance, HOG shares dropped by -6.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.40 for Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.85, while it was recorded at 37.20 for the last single week of trading, and 41.02 for the last 200 days.

Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.20 and a Gross Margin at +33.82. Harley-Davidson Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.88.

Return on Total Capital for HOG is now 9.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.18. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 239.55. Additionally, HOG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 154.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] managed to generate an average of $117,684 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Harley-Davidson Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Harley-Davidson Inc. go to 43.10%.

Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,692 million, or 89.30% of HOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,138,917, which is approximately 2.562% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; H PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 12,700,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $474.47 million in HOG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $439.47 million in HOG stock with ownership of nearly 4.506% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Harley-Davidson Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 220 institutional holders increased their position in Harley-Davidson Inc. [NYSE:HOG] by around 12,673,464 shares. Additionally, 167 investors decreased positions by around 12,046,079 shares, while 104 investors held positions by with 100,870,817 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 125,590,360 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HOG stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,780,584 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 3,502,250 shares during the same period.