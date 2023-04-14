Wall Street Analyst Resumed Guess’ Inc. [GES]. What else is Wall St. saying

Guess’ Inc. [NYSE: GES] gained 2.32% or 0.44 points to close at $19.44 with a heavy trading volume of 4655839 shares. The company report on April 13, 2023 that Guess? Inc. Announces Issuance of $275 Million of 3.75% Convertible Notes Due 2028 and Retirement of Approximately $185 Million of Existing 2.00% Convertible Notes Due 2024.

The transactions announced today will extend the maturity of a significant portion of the Company’s convertible senior notes to 2028.

Guess has entered into bond hedge and warrant transactions with a warrant strike price of $41.80 per share (a 120% premium to the Company’s stock price at the time of pricing of the notes), which are generally intended to limit potential dilution from the private placement transaction.

It opened the trading session at $18.72, the shares rose to $19.90 and dropped to $18.4801, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GES points out that the company has recorded 26.23% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -36.23% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 702.92K shares, GES reached to a volume of 4655839 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Guess’ Inc. [GES]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GES shares is $24.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GES stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Guess’ Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $27 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on May 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Guess’ Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $18 to $24, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on GES stock. On June 08, 2020, analysts increased their price target for GES shares from 7 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Guess’ Inc. is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for GES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for GES in the course of the last twelve months was 38.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for GES stock

Guess’ Inc. [GES] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.40. With this latest performance, GES shares dropped by -8.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.42 for Guess’ Inc. [GES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.72, while it was recorded at 19.01 for the last single week of trading, and 19.19 for the last 200 days.

Guess’ Inc. [GES]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Guess’ Inc. [GES] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.13 and a Gross Margin at +42.14. Guess’ Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.51.

Return on Total Capital for GES is now 13.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Guess’ Inc. [GES] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 212.25. Additionally, GES Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 172.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.35.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.08.Guess’ Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Guess’ Inc. [GES]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Guess’ Inc. go to 4.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Guess’ Inc. [GES]

There are presently around $612 million, or 60.50% of GES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GES stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,340,045, which is approximately -4.201% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,393,235 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $64.47 million in GES stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $63.82 million in GES stock with ownership of nearly -11.592% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Guess’ Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 65 institutional holders increased their position in Guess’ Inc. [NYSE:GES] by around 3,914,285 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 4,100,296 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 24,173,386 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,187,967 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GES stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,172,346 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 979,681 shares during the same period.