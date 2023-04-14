Wall Street Analyst Initiated Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. [REXR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. [NYSE: REXR] plunged by -$1.48 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $56.85 during the day while it closed the day at $55.11. The company report on April 5, 2023 that Rexford Industrial Announces $374 Million of Transaction Activity.

– Three Industrial Property Acquisitions within Prime Infill Southern California Submarkets –– Year-to-Date Investments total $762 Million –.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (the “Company” or “Rexford Industrial”) (NYSE: REXR), a real estate investment trust focused on creating value by investing in and operating industrial properties located throughout infill Southern California, today announced three industrial property acquisitions for an aggregate purchase price of $357.2 million. The Company also announced the disposition of one property for $17.0 million. The acquisitions were funded using a combination of cash on hand, proceeds from forward equity settlements and the Company’s recent public bond offering.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. stock has also loss -5.21% of its value over the past 7 days. However, REXR stock has declined by -5.71% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 7.22% and gained 0.86% year-on date.

The market cap for REXR stock reached $10.38 billion, with 189.11 million shares outstanding and 188.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.31M shares, REXR reached a trading volume of 3136434 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. [REXR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REXR shares is $70.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REXR stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $63, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Peer Perform rating on REXR stock. On December 20, 2021, analysts increased their price target for REXR shares from 78 to 84.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. is set at 1.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for REXR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for REXR in the course of the last twelve months was 56.41.

REXR stock trade performance evaluation

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. [REXR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.21. With this latest performance, REXR shares dropped by -6.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REXR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.70 for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. [REXR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.78, while it was recorded at 57.20 for the last single week of trading, and 58.52 for the last 200 days.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. [REXR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. [REXR] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.78 and a Gross Margin at +45.02. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.40.

Return on Total Capital for REXR is now 2.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.23. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. [REXR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.95. Additionally, REXR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 32.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. [REXR] managed to generate an average of $747,709 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. [REXR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REXR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. go to 10.00%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. [REXR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $11,334 million, or 98.10% of REXR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REXR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,836,143, which is approximately 6.747% of the company’s market cap and around 0.48% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,960,942 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.36 billion in REXR stocks shares; and PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC, currently with $743.96 million in REXR stock with ownership of nearly 8.983% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 214 institutional holders increased their position in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. [NYSE:REXR] by around 25,011,425 shares. Additionally, 144 investors decreased positions by around 10,616,436 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 164,650,583 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 200,278,444 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REXR stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,155,064 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 1,453,254 shares during the same period.