Wall Street Analyst Initiated Aptiv PLC [APTV]. What else is Wall St. saying

Aptiv PLC [NYSE: APTV] price surged by 1.78 percent to reach at $1.85. The company report on March 31, 2023 that Aptiv to Release First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), will release its first quarter 2023 financial results on May 4, and will hold an investor call the same day at 8:00 a.m. ET. The call will be hosted by Aptiv’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Clark, and Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President, Business Operations, Joseph Massaro.

A link to the live webcast and presentation materials will be available on the Aptiv Investor Relations website at ir.aptiv.com. A replay will be available two hours following the conference call.

A sum of 2168029 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.81M shares. Aptiv PLC shares reached a high of $106.39 and dropped to a low of $103.995 until finishing in the latest session at $106.04.

The one-year APTV stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.53. The average equity rating for APTV stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Aptiv PLC [APTV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APTV shares is $133.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APTV stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Aptiv PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Aptiv PLC stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $151 to $120, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on APTV stock. On November 28, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for APTV shares from 120 to 105.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aptiv PLC is set at 3.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for APTV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for APTV in the course of the last twelve months was 69.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

APTV Stock Performance Analysis:

Aptiv PLC [APTV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.47. With this latest performance, APTV shares dropped by -6.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APTV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.36 for Aptiv PLC [APTV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 112.71, while it was recorded at 104.51 for the last single week of trading, and 100.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aptiv PLC Fundamentals:

Aptiv PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

APTV Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APTV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aptiv PLC go to 34.27%.

Aptiv PLC [APTV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $26,186 million, or 98.70% of APTV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APTV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,816,335, which is approximately 1.259% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,247,672 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.32 billion in APTV stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.05 billion in APTV stock with ownership of nearly -1.84% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aptiv PLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 382 institutional holders increased their position in Aptiv PLC [NYSE:APTV] by around 20,463,391 shares. Additionally, 338 investors decreased positions by around 20,659,059 shares, while 83 investors held positions by with 210,207,356 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 251,329,806 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APTV stock had 129 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,420,125 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 1,675,248 shares during the same period.