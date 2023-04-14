ViewRay Inc. [VRAY] fell -59.15% so far this year. What now?

ViewRay Inc. [NASDAQ: VRAY] price plunged by -39.20 percent to reach at -$1.18. The company report on April 13, 2023 that ViewRay Announces Preliminary First Quarter 2023 Results and Updated Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Guidance; Company to Explore Strategic Alternatives to Maximize Shareholder Value.

ViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY) (the “Company”) today provided a business update and announced preliminary financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The preliminary results have not been audited and are subject to change.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A sum of 26313868 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.02M shares. ViewRay Inc. shares reached a high of $2.24 and dropped to a low of $1.71 until finishing in the latest session at $1.83.

The one-year VRAY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 74.3. The average equity rating for VRAY stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on ViewRay Inc. [VRAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRAY shares is $7.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRAY stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for ViewRay Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2022, representing the official price target for ViewRay Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on VRAY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ViewRay Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73.

VRAY Stock Performance Analysis:

ViewRay Inc. [VRAY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -43.34. With this latest performance, VRAY shares dropped by -49.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 9.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 5.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 13.70 for ViewRay Inc. [VRAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.89, while it was recorded at 2.84 for the last single week of trading, and 3.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ViewRay Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ViewRay Inc. [VRAY] shares currently have an operating margin of -103.04 and a Gross Margin at +5.01. ViewRay Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -105.01.

Return on Total Capital for VRAY is now -51.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -53.98. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -85.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ViewRay Inc. [VRAY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 105.06. Additionally, VRAY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 101.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ViewRay Inc. [VRAY] managed to generate an average of -$363,831 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.ViewRay Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

VRAY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VRAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ViewRay Inc. go to 10.00%.

ViewRay Inc. [VRAY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $425 million, or 86.20% of VRAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRAY stocks are: ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP with ownership of 16,678,616, which is approximately -3.273% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; HUDSON EXECUTIVE CAPITAL LP, holding 15,752,093 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $47.41 million in VRAY stocks shares; and PURA VIDA INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $37.77 million in VRAY stock with ownership of nearly -8.166% of the company’s market capitalization.

75 institutional holders increased their position in ViewRay Inc. [NASDAQ:VRAY] by around 9,188,238 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 20,882,605 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 110,973,816 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 141,044,659 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRAY stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,956,493 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 290,597 shares during the same period.