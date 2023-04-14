Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. [UGP] gain 22.73% so far this year. What now?

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. [NYSE: UGP] price plunged by -1.00 percent to reach at -$0.03.

A sum of 2161816 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.63M shares. Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. shares reached a high of $3.03 and dropped to a low of $2.96 until finishing in the latest session at $2.97.

The one-year UGP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.26. The average equity rating for UGP stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. [UGP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UGP shares is $3.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UGP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 28, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for UGP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for UGP in the course of the last twelve months was 38.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

UGP Stock Performance Analysis:

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. [UGP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.32. With this latest performance, UGP shares gained by 17.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UGP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.54 for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. [UGP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.60, while it was recorded at 2.91 for the last single week of trading, and 2.52 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. [UGP] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.56 and a Gross Margin at +5.12. Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.04.

Return on Total Capital for UGP is now 13.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.50. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. [UGP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 113.37. Additionally, UGP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 82.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. [UGP] managed to generate an average of $151,107 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.79.Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

UGP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UGP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. go to 24.00%.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. [UGP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $128 million, or 3.70% of UGP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UGP stocks are: BIZMA INVESTIMENTOS LTDA with ownership of 16,708,667, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 26.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,933,680 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.8 million in UGP stocks shares; and ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, currently with $7.38 million in UGP stock with ownership of nearly 0.853% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. [NYSE:UGP] by around 5,674,217 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 2,976,050 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 33,940,307 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,590,574 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UGP stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,830,467 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 418,363 shares during the same period.