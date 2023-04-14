The Allstate Corporation [ALL] Stock trading around $114.11 per share: What’s Next?

The Allstate Corporation [NYSE: ALL] traded at a low on 04/13/23, posting a -1.70 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $114.11. The company report on April 4, 2023 that Allstate to Discuss First Quarter 2023 Earnings With Investors.

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) will conduct a conference call and webcast at 9 a.m. Eastern on Thursday, May 4, 2023, to discuss first quarter 2023 earnings.

The company plans to file a current report on Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission announcing quarterly results at or after 4:15 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday, May 3. To view Allstate’s quarterly results after their filing, including the earnings release and investor supplement, visit the SEC website at www.sec.gov. These materials will be available by about 5 p.m. Eastern at www.allstateinvestors.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2889533 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Allstate Corporation stands at 1.53% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.75%.

The market cap for ALL stock reached $29.96 billion, with 264.30 million shares outstanding and 261.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.97M shares, ALL reached a trading volume of 2889533 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Allstate Corporation [ALL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALL shares is $140.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for The Allstate Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2023, representing the official price target for The Allstate Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $136 to $158, while Keefe Bruyette kept a Outperform rating on ALL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Allstate Corporation is set at 3.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALL in the course of the last twelve months was 7.94.

How has ALL stock performed recently?

The Allstate Corporation [ALL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.67. With this latest performance, ALL shares dropped by -0.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.86 for The Allstate Corporation [ALL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 121.87, while it was recorded at 115.52 for the last single week of trading, and 126.63 for the last 200 days.

The Allstate Corporation [ALL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Allstate Corporation [ALL] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.86. The Allstate Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.55.

Return on Total Capital for ALL is now -11.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Allstate Corporation [ALL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.54. Additionally, ALL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Allstate Corporation [ALL] managed to generate an average of -$24,055 per employee.

Earnings analysis for The Allstate Corporation [ALL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Allstate Corporation go to -2.19%.

Insider trade positions for The Allstate Corporation [ALL]

There are presently around $23,708 million, or 81.50% of ALL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,452,561, which is approximately -0.964% of the company’s market cap and around 0.66% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,753,336 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.53 billion in ALL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.46 billion in ALL stock with ownership of nearly 1.775% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Allstate Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 490 institutional holders increased their position in The Allstate Corporation [NYSE:ALL] by around 14,242,255 shares. Additionally, 607 investors decreased positions by around 18,606,722 shares, while 230 investors held positions by with 171,390,587 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 204,239,564 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALL stock had 120 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,745,477 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 1,393,487 shares during the same period.