TD Cowen slashes price target on Waste Management Inc. [WM] – find out why.

Waste Management Inc. [NYSE: WM] jumped around 1.35 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $166.85 at the close of the session, up 0.82%. The company report on April 5, 2023 that WM Hosts 2023 Virtual Sustainability Investor Day.

Presentation to Highlight Expected Growth in the Company’s Renewable Energy and Recycling Businesses.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

WM (NYSE: WM) will host a virtual Sustainability Investor Day today, beginning at 10:00 a.m. EDT to discuss the Company’s planned investments in its renewable energy and recycling businesses and how they support the WM’s compelling investment thesis. The event will feature a presentation from members of the senior leadership team and business leaders from WM’s renewable energy and recycling businesses, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Waste Management Inc. stock is now 6.36% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WM Stock saw the intraday high of $167.46 and lowest of $164.87 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 175.98, which means current price is +12.50% above from all time high which was touched on 04/13/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.90M shares, WM reached a trading volume of 2177842 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Waste Management Inc. [WM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WM shares is $172.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WM stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Waste Management Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $190 to $165. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2023, representing the official price target for Waste Management Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $183, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on WM stock. On December 19, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for WM shares from 185 to 171.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Waste Management Inc. is set at 2.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for WM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for WM in the course of the last twelve months was 77.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has WM stock performed recently?

Waste Management Inc. [WM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.48. With this latest performance, WM shares gained by 8.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.38 for Waste Management Inc. [WM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 154.48, while it was recorded at 164.29 for the last single week of trading, and 159.81 for the last 200 days.

Waste Management Inc. [WM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Waste Management Inc. [WM] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.45 and a Gross Margin at +27.24. Waste Management Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.36.

Return on Total Capital for WM is now 15.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.62. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Waste Management Inc. [WM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 226.43. Additionally, WM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 219.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Waste Management Inc. [WM] managed to generate an average of $45,212 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Waste Management Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Waste Management Inc. [WM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Waste Management Inc. go to 8.75%.

Insider trade positions for Waste Management Inc. [WM]

There are presently around $54,000 million, or 87.80% of WM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,490,065, which is approximately 1.368% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BILL & MELINDA GATES FOUNDATION TRUST, holding 35,234,344 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.83 billion in WM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.03 billion in WM stock with ownership of nearly -1.841% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Waste Management Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 784 institutional holders increased their position in Waste Management Inc. [NYSE:WM] by around 11,693,067 shares. Additionally, 757 investors decreased positions by around 12,503,745 shares, while 282 investors held positions by with 302,085,967 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 326,282,779 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WM stock had 157 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,150,542 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 1,035,741 shares during the same period.