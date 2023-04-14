Stifel slashes price target on Taseko Mines Limited [TGB] – find out why.

Taseko Mines Limited [AMEX: TGB] gained 4.76% on the last trading session, reaching $1.76 price per share at the time. The company report on March 30, 2023 that TASEKO ANNOUNCES IMPROVED ECONOMICS FOR ITS FLORENCE COPPER PROJECT.

Taseko Mines Limited (TSX: TKO) (NYSE American: TGB) (LSE: TKO) (“Taseko” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the results of recent technical work and updated economics for its 100%-owned Florence Copper Project, located in Arizona, U.S.A (the ‘Florence Copper Project” or “Florence Copper”). The Company has filed a new technical report entitled “NI 43-101 Technical Report – Florence Copper Project, Pinal County, Arizona” dated March 30, 2023 (the “Technical Report”) on SEDAR. The technical report was prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and incorporates updated capital and operating costs for the commercial production facility and refinements made to the operating models, based on the Production Test Facility (“PTF”) results.

The technical work completed by Taseko in recent years has been extensive and has de-risked the project significantly. The PTF operated successfully over an 18-month period and provided a valuable opportunity to test operational controls and strategies which will be applied in future commercial operations. In addition, a more sophisticated leaching model has been developed and calibrated to the PTF wellfield performance. This detailed modeling data, along with updated costing, has been used to update assumptions for the ramp up and operation of the commercial wellfield and processing facility.

Taseko Mines Limited represents 286.44 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $504.29 million with the latest information. TGB stock price has been found in the range of $1.68 to $1.77.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.27M shares, TGB reached a trading volume of 2614399 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Taseko Mines Limited [TGB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGB shares is $2.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGB stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Taseko Mines Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Taseko Mines Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Taseko Mines Limited is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for TGB in the course of the last twelve months was 10.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for TGB stock

Taseko Mines Limited [TGB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.02. With this latest performance, TGB shares gained by 12.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 62.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.92 for Taseko Mines Limited [TGB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6280, while it was recorded at 1.6840 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3437 for the last 200 days.

Taseko Mines Limited [TGB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Taseko Mines Limited [TGB] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.87 and a Gross Margin at +13.90. Taseko Mines Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.61.

Return on Total Capital for TGB is now 4.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Taseko Mines Limited [TGB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 164.58. Additionally, TGB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 159.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.25.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 34.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Taseko Mines Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Taseko Mines Limited [TGB]

There are presently around $80 million, or 22.50% of TGB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,105,061, which is approximately -17.039% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; DIAMOND HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, holding 7,174,895 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.05 million in TGB stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $11.01 million in TGB stock with ownership of nearly 11.616% of the company’s market capitalization.

39 institutional holders increased their position in Taseko Mines Limited [AMEX:TGB] by around 2,337,314 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 10,108,404 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 35,211,874 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,657,592 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TGB stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 524,293 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 5,178,851 shares during the same period.