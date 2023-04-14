Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. [SPWH] stock Downgrade by Craig Hallum analyst, price target now $10

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SPWH] stock went on a downward path that fall over -13.24% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -10.10%. The company report on April 12, 2023 that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results.

– On track to open 15 new stores during fiscal 2023 – Jon Barker to retire as CEO and Director – Board announces leadership succession plan and search for new CEO – Appoints Erica Fortune as a new Independent Director of the Board.

Over the last 12 months, SPWH stock dropped by -33.61%. The one-year Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 45.25. The average equity rating for SPWH stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $269.44 million, with 38.41 million shares outstanding and 36.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 357.03K shares, SPWH stock reached a trading volume of 5629661 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. [SPWH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPWH shares is $13.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPWH stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $18 to $20, while Lake Street kept a Buy rating on SPWH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPWH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for SPWH in the course of the last twelve months was 15.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.10.

SPWH Stock Performance Analysis:

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. [SPWH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.10. With this latest performance, SPWH shares dropped by -13.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPWH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.70 for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. [SPWH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.79, while it was recorded at 8.15 for the last single week of trading, and 9.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. [SPWH] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.83 and a Gross Margin at +30.81. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.20.

Return on Total Capital for SPWH is now 17.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 41.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. [SPWH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 114.42. Additionally, SPWH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 75.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. [SPWH] managed to generate an average of $14,087 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1,196.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.82.Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

SPWH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPWH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. go to 20.72%.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. [SPWH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $303 million, or 98.22% of SPWH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPWH stocks are: CANNELL CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 3,322,624, which is approximately 0.041% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,885,786 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.98 million in SPWH stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $19.38 million in SPWH stock with ownership of nearly 3.494% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:SPWH] by around 3,058,195 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 4,811,138 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 28,579,659 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,448,992 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPWH stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,985,073 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 498,404 shares during the same period.