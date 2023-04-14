Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB] Is Currently 5.77 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Seres Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: MCRB] price surged by 5.77 percent to reach at $0.33. The company report on April 7, 2023 that Seres Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MCRB) (“Seres” or the “Company”), a leading microbiome therapeutics company, today announced that on April 5, 2023, the Compensation and Talent Committee of Seres’ board of directors granted inducement equity grants covering an aggregate of 22,000 shares of its common stock to three new employees, consisting of stock options to purchase an aggregate of 11,000 shares of common stock and restricted stock units (“RSUs”), covering an aggregate of 11,000 shares of its common stock.

These stock options and inducement RSUs are subject to the terms of the Seres Therapeutics, Inc. 2022 Employment Inducement Award Plan (the “Inducement Plan”).

A sum of 2381313 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.05M shares. Seres Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $6.0701 and dropped to a low of $5.61 until finishing in the latest session at $6.05.

The one-year MCRB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 45.0. The average equity rating for MCRB stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCRB shares is $11.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCRB stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Seres Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Seres Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Chardan Capital Markets analysts kept a Buy rating on MCRB stock. On September 18, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for MCRB shares from 32.50 to 27.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seres Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCRB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 104.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 67.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.48.

MCRB Stock Performance Analysis:

Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.84. With this latest performance, MCRB shares gained by 8.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCRB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.19 for Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.48, while it was recorded at 5.81 for the last single week of trading, and 5.71 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Seres Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $601 million, or 85.80% of MCRB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MCRB stocks are: FLAGSHIP PIONEERING INC. with ownership of 23,117,045, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 18,688,761 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $106.9 million in MCRB stocks shares; and FEDERATED HERMES, INC., currently with $103.45 million in MCRB stock with ownership of nearly -2.234% of the company’s market capitalization.

65 institutional holders increased their position in Seres Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:MCRB] by around 4,028,021 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 3,669,317 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 97,395,451 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 105,092,789 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MCRB stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,282,734 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,252,932 shares during the same period.