Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT] Stock trading around $124.72 per share: What’s Next?

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: SRPT] plunged by -$12.96 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $131.21 during the day while it closed the day at $124.72. The company report on April 10, 2023 that Sarepta Therapeutics Announces that the Date of the Advisory Committee Meeting for SRP-9001 will be May 12, 2023.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), the leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, today announced that the date of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Cellular, Tissue and Gene Therapies Advisory Committee meeting for the SRP-9001 (delandistrogene moxeparvovec) biologics license application (BLA) is May 12, 2023. The advisory committee meeting will be hosted as a virtual meeting. SRP-9001 is Sarepta’s investigational gene therapy for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

“We look forward to sharing the wealth of evidence supporting the transformative potential of SRP-9001 for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy with the advisory committee on May 12, 2023,” said Doug Ingram, president and chief executive officer, Sarepta. “We would again like to thank Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research and the Office of Therapeutic Products for working swiftly to schedule the advisory committee in advance of our regulatory action date of May 29, 2023.”.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. stock has also loss -9.32% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SRPT stock has inclined by 3.82% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 14.44% and lost -3.75% year-on date.

The market cap for SRPT stock reached $10.59 billion, with 87.84 million shares outstanding and 83.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.41M shares, SRPT reached a trading volume of 5376610 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SRPT shares is $168.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SRPT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $141 to $187. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2023, representing the official price target for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $125 to $160, while BTIG Research kept a Buy rating on SRPT stock. On December 16, 2022, analysts increased their price target for SRPT shares from 100 to 158.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is set at 6.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for SRPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 28.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.44.

SRPT stock trade performance evaluation

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.32. With this latest performance, SRPT shares dropped by -13.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SRPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.28 for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 133.04, while it was recorded at 136.89 for the last single week of trading, and 115.59 for the last 200 days.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -56.83 and a Gross Margin at +80.51. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -75.40.

Return on Total Capital for SRPT is now -25.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -34.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -107.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 420.15. Additionally, SRPT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 416.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT] managed to generate an average of -$605,411 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10,766 million, or 89.10% of SRPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SRPT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,033,264, which is approximately -0.646% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, holding 6,028,016 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $829.94 million in SRPT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $754.78 million in SRPT stock with ownership of nearly 2.714% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 204 institutional holders increased their position in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:SRPT] by around 7,435,596 shares. Additionally, 178 investors decreased positions by around 7,131,236 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 63,631,067 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,197,899 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SRPT stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,267,287 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 1,051,730 shares during the same period.