Rio Tinto Group [RIO] Stock trading around $69.90 per share: What’s Next?

Rio Tinto Group [NYSE: RIO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.68% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.56%. The company report on April 5, 2023 that Rio Tinto engages with investor and civil society organisations on enhanced advocacy approach.

In the lead up to its Annual General Meetings, Rio Tinto is engaging with investor and civil society organisations on an enhanced approach to advocacy to support the decarbonisation of its operations, in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement.

The discussions have highlighted the need for greater transparency and conversation on the critical role of government policy signals in decarbonisation by creating the right framework for change in hard to abate industrial value chains, coupled with real business action and societal shifts.

Over the last 12 months, RIO stock dropped by -12.34%. The one-year Rio Tinto Group stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.66. The average equity rating for RIO stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $117.10 billion, with 1.62 billion shares outstanding and 1.43 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.32M shares, RIO stock reached a trading volume of 4151982 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Rio Tinto Group [RIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIO shares is $74.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIO stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Rio Tinto Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 13, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2023, representing the official price target for Rio Tinto Group stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rio Tinto Group is set at 1.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.33.

RIO Stock Performance Analysis:

Rio Tinto Group [RIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.56. With this latest performance, RIO shares gained by 0.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.82 for Rio Tinto Group [RIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.22, while it was recorded at 68.58 for the last single week of trading, and 64.38 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Rio Tinto Group Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rio Tinto Group [RIO] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.00 and a Gross Margin at +32.87. Rio Tinto Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.36.

Return on Total Capital for RIO is now 25.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rio Tinto Group [RIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.46. Additionally, RIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rio Tinto Group [RIO] managed to generate an average of $187,674 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Rio Tinto Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

RIO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rio Tinto Group go to -3.30%.

Rio Tinto Group [RIO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,747 million, or 11.10% of RIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIO stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 16,851,661, which is approximately 20.172% of the company’s market cap and around 6.50% of the total institutional ownership; FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 14,424,481 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.0 billion in RIO stocks shares; and STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO, currently with $759.0 million in RIO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rio Tinto Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 363 institutional holders increased their position in Rio Tinto Group [NYSE:RIO] by around 18,466,956 shares. Additionally, 273 investors decreased positions by around 8,877,684 shares, while 124 investors held positions by with 113,046,251 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 140,390,891 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIO stock had 117 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,007,782 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 3,830,202 shares during the same period.