Rent the Runway Inc. [RENT] moved down -4.60: Why It’s Important

Rent the Runway Inc. [NASDAQ: RENT] traded at a low on 04/13/23, posting a -4.60 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $3.01. The company report on April 12, 2023 that Rent the Runway, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

Accelerating Subscriber Growth:Record High 141,205 Active Subscribers as of April 8, 2023Guiding to More than 25% Active Subscriber Growth for Year-End 2023FY 2023 Growth Strategy Focuses on Continuously Delivering More Value to the Customer.

Record Annual Revenue of $296.4M in FY 2022, up 46% YoY.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2432227 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Rent the Runway Inc. stands at 14.53% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.93%.

The market cap for RENT stock reached $188.32 million, with 64.52 million shares outstanding and 58.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 833.12K shares, RENT reached a trading volume of 2432227 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Rent the Runway Inc. [RENT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RENT shares is $6.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RENT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Rent the Runway Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Rent the Runway Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rent the Runway Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for RENT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66.

How has RENT stock performed recently?

Rent the Runway Inc. [RENT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.55. With this latest performance, RENT shares dropped by -0.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RENT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.72 for Rent the Runway Inc. [RENT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.29, while it was recorded at 3.03 for the last single week of trading, and 3.20 for the last 200 days.

Rent the Runway Inc. [RENT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rent the Runway Inc. [RENT] shares currently have an operating margin of -60.01 and a Gross Margin at +4.38. Rent the Runway Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -104.18.

Return on Total Capital for RENT is now -37.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -65.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rent the Runway Inc. [RENT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 439.94. Additionally, RENT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 432.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rent the Runway Inc. [RENT] managed to generate an average of -$221,086 per employee.Rent the Runway Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Insider trade positions for Rent the Runway Inc. [RENT]

There are presently around $139 million, or 75.90% of RENT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RENT stocks are: BAIN CAPITAL VENTURE INVESTORS, LLC with ownership of 8,176,418, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.30% of the total institutional ownership; DIVISAR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 4,096,103 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.9 million in RENT stocks shares; and TECHNOLOGY CROSSOVER MANAGEMENT VIII, LTD., currently with $12.44 million in RENT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rent the Runway Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 61 institutional holders increased their position in Rent the Runway Inc. [NASDAQ:RENT] by around 7,239,703 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 7,300,378 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 29,634,139 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,174,220 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RENT stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,210,130 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 6,015,677 shares during the same period.