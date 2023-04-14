Raymond James lifts The Cigna Group [CI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

The Cigna Group [NYSE: CI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.17% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.78%. The company report on April 13, 2023 that Express Scripts® Further Advances Transparency and Affordability for Consumers and Clients.

New Copay Assurance™ plan (CAP) ensures consumers pay less out-of-pocket by capping copays on prescription drugs: no more than $5 for generics, $25 for preferred brand drugs, and $45 for preferred specialty brand drugs.

Introduction of a fully transparent pricing model, ClearCareRx™, a simpler option in which employers, health plans, and government employer clients pay exactly what Express Scripts pays for drugs.

Over the last 12 months, CI stock rose by 3.81%. The one-year The Cigna Group stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.44. The average equity rating for CI stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $78.53 billion, with 300.88 million shares outstanding and 293.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.76M shares, CI stock reached a trading volume of 2994375 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CI shares is $349.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CI stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for The Cigna Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $370 to $355. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2023, representing the official price target for The Cigna Group stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $318 to $347, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on CI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Cigna Group is set at 6.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for CI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for CI in the course of the last twelve months was 13.14.

The Cigna Group [CI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.78. With this latest performance, CI shares dropped by -3.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.27 for The Cigna Group [CI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 279.36, while it was recorded at 263.89 for the last single week of trading, and 294.56 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Cigna Group [CI] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.47. The Cigna Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.70.

Return on Total Capital for CI is now 10.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.76. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Cigna Group [CI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.57. Additionally, CI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Cigna Group [CI] managed to generate an average of $93,520 per employee.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Cigna Group go to 11.27%.

There are presently around $68,202 million, or 91.60% of CI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 27,471,956, which is approximately 3.294% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 25,583,766 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.67 billion in CI stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $4.24 billion in CI stock with ownership of nearly 0.5% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Cigna Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 684 institutional holders increased their position in The Cigna Group [NYSE:CI] by around 12,856,659 shares. Additionally, 690 investors decreased positions by around 22,380,826 shares, while 276 investors held positions by with 226,302,583 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 261,540,068 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CI stock had 176 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,015,948 shares, while 108 institutional investors sold positions of 5,302,999 shares during the same period.