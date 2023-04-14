Piper Sandler lifts Hercules Capital Inc. [HTGC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Hercules Capital Inc. [NYSE: HTGC] closed the trading session at $12.72 on 04/13/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $12.34, while the highest price level was $12.81. The company report on April 4, 2023 that Hercules Capital Receives BBB- Reaffirmed Investment Grade Credit and Corporate Rating from Fitch Ratings, Inc.

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE: HTGC) (“Hercules” or the “Company”), the largest and leading specialty financing provider to innovative venture, growth and established stage companies backed by some of the leading and top-tier venture capital and select private equity firms, today announced that Fitch Ratings, Inc. (“Fitch”) has reaffirmed Hercules’ investment grade credit and corporate rating of BBB- with a stable outlook, as well as its underlying analysis.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

“We are very pleased that Fitch has reaffirmed our BBB- investment grade credit and corporate rating,” stated Seth Meyer, chief financial officer of Hercules. “This rating reflects our differentiated and diversified venture and growth stage lending business model, the depth and capabilities of our management team and our commitment to disciplined underwriting and proven track record of operational excellence.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -3.29 percent and weekly performance of 1.84 percent. The stock has been moved at 8.27 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.44 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -5.30 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.60M shares, HTGC reached to a volume of 5863599 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hercules Capital Inc. [HTGC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HTGC shares is $15.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HTGC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Hercules Capital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette dropped their target price from $14.50 to $10.50. The new note on the price target was released on March 13, 2023, representing the official price target for Hercules Capital Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hercules Capital Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for HTGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

HTGC stock trade performance evaluation

Hercules Capital Inc. [HTGC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.84. With this latest performance, HTGC shares gained by 6.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HTGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.91 for Hercules Capital Inc. [HTGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.81, while it was recorded at 12.49 for the last single week of trading, and 13.88 for the last 200 days.

Hercules Capital Inc. [HTGC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hercules Capital Inc. [HTGC] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.47 and a Gross Margin at +97.60. Hercules Capital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.78.

Return on Total Capital for HTGC is now 5.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hercules Capital Inc. [HTGC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 112.73. Additionally, HTGC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 112.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hercules Capital Inc. [HTGC] managed to generate an average of $998,780 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Hercules Capital Inc. [HTGC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HTGC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hercules Capital Inc. go to 5.00%.

Hercules Capital Inc. [HTGC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $408 million, or 25.70% of HTGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HTGC stocks are: SOUND INCOME STRATEGIES, LLC with ownership of 2,380,281, which is approximately -2.518% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 1,769,236 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.03 million in HTGC stocks shares; and T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $17.2 million in HTGC stock with ownership of nearly -13.232% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hercules Capital Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 141 institutional holders increased their position in Hercules Capital Inc. [NYSE:HTGC] by around 3,534,655 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 2,336,265 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 26,926,017 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,796,937 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HTGC stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,487,033 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 603,780 shares during the same period.