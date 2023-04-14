Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] gain 0.51% so far this year. What now?

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE: PK] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.94% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.75%. The company report on March 28, 2023 that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Announces 2023 Energy Star® Partner of the Year Award.

“We are honored to be recognized as a 2023 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for our commitment to improving energy efficiency at our hotels,” said Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr., Chairman and CEO of Park. “We are particularly proud to be the only hotel company to receive this honor for 2023. Operating efficiently is just one of the ways we show our guests and investors that we are committed to doing our part to protect the environment, both today and for future generations.”.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, PK stock dropped by -30.60%. The one-year Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.31. The average equity rating for PK stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.63 billion, with 225.00 million shares outstanding and 216.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.27M shares, PK stock reached a trading volume of 2551628 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PK shares is $16.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PK stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on December 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $17, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on PK stock. On August 16, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PK shares from 21 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for PK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for PK in the course of the last twelve months was 11.14.

PK Stock Performance Analysis:

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.75. With this latest performance, PK shares dropped by -5.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.66 for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.07, while it was recorded at 11.95 for the last single week of trading, and 13.15 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.32 and a Gross Margin at +16.95. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.48.

Return on Total Capital for PK is now 3.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 111.80. Additionally, PK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 91.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] managed to generate an average of $1,780,220 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,410 million, or 92.70% of PK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,646,266, which is approximately 2.269% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 29,935,261 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $351.44 million in PK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $150.66 million in PK stock with ownership of nearly 2.24% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 154 institutional holders increased their position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE:PK] by around 24,045,169 shares. Additionally, 147 investors decreased positions by around 22,048,134 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 159,223,484 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 205,316,787 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PK stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,996,822 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 5,149,929 shares during the same period.