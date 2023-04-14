Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK] is 25.91% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [AMEX: NAK] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $0.29 during the day while it closed the day at $0.28. The company report on April 5, 2023 that Northern Dynasty: Isabel Satra Joins Board of Directors.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) (“Northern Dynasty” or the “Company” or “NDM”) advises that Isabel Satra has joined the Board of Directors.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Isabel has spent over 20 years in investment management, most recently as a Principal and CFO of Kopernik Global Investors (“Kopernik”), where she is a Co-Portfolio Manager, Equity Analyst, and oversees management of the firm’s finances as well as serving on its Board of Directors and Investment Oversight Committee. Isabel has also held Analyst and Portfolio Manager positions at several investment firms, including Vinik Asset Management and Tradewinds Global Investors, after transitioning from engineering positions at Boeing North America and Rockwell International. Isabel has an M.B.A. from the University of California, Irvine and a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from Rutgers University.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. stock has also gained 13.47% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NAK stock has inclined by 7.21% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 15.83% and gained 25.91% year-on date.

The market cap for NAK stock reached $144.67 million, with 529.78 million shares outstanding and 518.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.11M shares, NAK reached a trading volume of 3183865 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Gabelli & Co raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2016, representing the official price target for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. is set at 0.01 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

NAK stock trade performance evaluation

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.47. With this latest performance, NAK shares gained by 27.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.98 for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2275, while it was recorded at 0.2608 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2526 for the last 200 days.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.05.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.10 and a Current Ratio set at 8.10.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $17 million, or 17.90% of NAK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAK stocks are: KOPERNIK GLOBAL INVESTORS, LLC with ownership of 32,005,333, which is approximately 0.467% of the company’s market cap and around 37.40% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 11,695,817 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.13 million in NAK stocks shares; and RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD., currently with $2.34 million in NAK stock with ownership of nearly -20.944% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [AMEX:NAK] by around 2,859,080 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 3,939,558 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 55,729,868 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,528,506 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAK stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 750,368 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 347,876 shares during the same period.