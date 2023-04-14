Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] Stock trading around $3.57 per share: What’s Next?

Nordic American Tankers Limited [NYSE: NAT] closed the trading session at $3.57 on 04/13/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.51, while the highest price level was $3.68. The company report on March 28, 2023 that Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) – Dividend paid 102 consecutive quarters.

.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of 16.67 percent and weekly performance of 0.56 percent. The stock has been moved at 36.78 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -12.71 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 20.61 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.58M shares, NAT reached to a volume of 2405108 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for Nordic American Tankers Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Nordic American Tankers Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $2 to $2.50, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on NAT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nordic American Tankers Limited is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for NAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

NAT stock trade performance evaluation

Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.56. With this latest performance, NAT shares dropped by -12.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.35 for Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.81, while it was recorded at 3.49 for the last single week of trading, and 3.15 for the last 200 days.

Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.43 and a Gross Margin at +32.56. Nordic American Tankers Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.94.

Return on Total Capital for NAT is now 4.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.68. Additionally, NAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 49.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.48.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Nordic American Tankers Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $301 million, or 38.10% of NAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,157,361, which is approximately 6.366% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 7,464,144 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.98 million in NAT stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $23.64 million in NAT stock with ownership of nearly 0.848% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nordic American Tankers Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 106 institutional holders increased their position in Nordic American Tankers Limited [NYSE:NAT] by around 17,842,642 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 9,240,936 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 59,401,331 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,484,909 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAT stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,064,766 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 3,355,574 shares during the same period.