MP Materials Corp. [MP] Stock trading around $28.27 per share: What’s Next?

MP Materials Corp. [NYSE: MP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.72% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.21%. The company report on March 8, 2023 that MP Materials Elects Arnold W. Donald to Board.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) announced today that Arnold W. Donald has been elected to the company’s board of directors. Mr. Donald brings decades of experience in corporate leadership and a track record of value creation to MP Materials. He is the former President and CEO of Carnival Corporation and currently serves as a Director of Bank of America Corporation and Salesforce, Inc.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230307006082/en/.

Over the last 12 months, MP stock dropped by -45.18%. The one-year MP Materials Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.26. The average equity rating for MP stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.99 billion, with 176.65 million shares outstanding and 145.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.04M shares, MP stock reached a trading volume of 2231591 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on MP Materials Corp. [MP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MP shares is $43.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MP stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for MP Materials Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 06, 2022, representing the official price target for MP Materials Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on MP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MP Materials Corp. is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for MP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for MP in the course of the last twelve months was 295.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 12.70.

MP Stock Performance Analysis:

MP Materials Corp. [MP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.21. With this latest performance, MP shares dropped by -3.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.61 for MP Materials Corp. [MP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.27, while it was recorded at 27.10 for the last single week of trading, and 30.98 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MP Materials Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MP Materials Corp. [MP] shares currently have an operating margin of +62.14 and a Gross Margin at +78.76. MP Materials Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +54.79.

Return on Total Capital for MP is now 17.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MP Materials Corp. [MP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.23. Additionally, MP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 52.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MP Materials Corp. [MP] managed to generate an average of $594,658 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.MP Materials Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.70 and a Current Ratio set at 13.30.

MP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MP Materials Corp. go to 27.32%.

MP Materials Corp. [MP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,086 million, or 65.30% of MP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MP stocks are: JHL CAPITAL GROUP LLC with ownership of 28,573,349, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; QVT FINANCIAL LP, holding 13,501,578 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $361.03 million in MP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $261.64 million in MP stock with ownership of nearly 8.993% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MP Materials Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 228 institutional holders increased their position in MP Materials Corp. [NYSE:MP] by around 11,810,686 shares. Additionally, 163 investors decreased positions by around 8,257,366 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 95,350,354 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 115,418,406 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MP stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,006,144 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 3,500,903 shares during the same period.