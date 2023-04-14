Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] moved up 1.14: Why It’s Important

Microchip Technology Incorporated [NASDAQ: MCHP] price surged by 1.14 percent to reach at $0.9. The company report on March 20, 2023 that New MPLAB® SiC Power Simulator Allows Customers to Test Microchip’s SiC Power Solutions in Design Phase.

Microchip’s PLECS-based tool quickly evaluates solutions across power-switching topologies before committing design to hardware.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A sum of 2884982 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.85M shares. Microchip Technology Incorporated shares reached a high of $80.68 and dropped to a low of $78.42 until finishing in the latest session at $80.13.

The one-year MCHP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.92. The average equity rating for MCHP stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCHP shares is $96.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCHP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Microchip Technology Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $70 to $75. The new note on the price target was released on June 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Microchip Technology Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $79, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on MCHP stock. On February 04, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for MCHP shares from 85 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Microchip Technology Incorporated is set at 2.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCHP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for MCHP in the course of the last twelve months was 17.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

MCHP Stock Performance Analysis:

Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.77. With this latest performance, MCHP shares dropped by -3.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCHP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.06 for Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 81.98, while it was recorded at 79.83 for the last single week of trading, and 71.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Microchip Technology Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.55 and a Gross Margin at +51.72. Microchip Technology Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.85.

Return on Total Capital for MCHP is now 13.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 133.17. Additionally, MCHP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 132.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] managed to generate an average of $61,214 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Microchip Technology Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

MCHP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCHP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Microchip Technology Incorporated go to 13.80%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $39,204 million, or 93.30% of MCHP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MCHP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 66,300,914, which is approximately 1.185% of the company’s market cap and around 2.09% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 43,245,257 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.43 billion in MCHP stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $1.85 billion in MCHP stock with ownership of nearly -24.867% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Microchip Technology Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 568 institutional holders increased their position in Microchip Technology Incorporated [NASDAQ:MCHP] by around 25,770,198 shares. Additionally, 434 investors decreased positions by around 33,879,228 shares, while 150 investors held positions by with 435,159,571 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 494,808,997 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MCHP stock had 150 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,577,334 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 4,905,297 shares during the same period.