Market cap of Wipro Limited [WIT] reaches 23.90B – now what?

Wipro Limited [NYSE: WIT] loss -3.11% or -0.14 points to close at $4.36 with a heavy trading volume of 4646003 shares. The company report on March 14, 2023 that The Metaverse Will Metamorphosize Businesses, With Early Adopters Set to Reap the Biggest Transformative Rewards.

New report shows organisations must act now to harness the power of the Industrial Metaverse or risk being left behind.

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading technology services and consulting company, announced the launch of The Industrial Metaverse: A Game Changer for Business, a global study of 550 CXOs across US, UK, and Germany.

It opened the trading session at $4.405, the shares rose to $4.43 and dropped to $4.32, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WIT points out that the company has recorded -8.21% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -0.69% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.12M shares, WIT reached to a volume of 4646003 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Wipro Limited [WIT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WIT shares is $4.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WIT stock is a recommendation set at 4.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Wipro Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Wipro Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.87, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on WIT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wipro Limited is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for WIT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for WIT in the course of the last twelve months was 26.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

Trading performance analysis for WIT stock

Wipro Limited [WIT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.11. With this latest performance, WIT shares dropped by -6.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WIT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.18 for Wipro Limited [WIT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.67, while it was recorded at 4.49 for the last single week of trading, and 4.89 for the last 200 days.

Wipro Limited [WIT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wipro Limited [WIT] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.91 and a Gross Margin at +29.72. Wipro Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.45.

Return on Total Capital for WIT is now 17.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.74. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Wipro Limited [WIT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.73. Additionally, WIT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wipro Limited [WIT] managed to generate an average of $509,129 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.83.Wipro Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Wipro Limited [WIT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WIT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wipro Limited go to 9.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Wipro Limited [WIT]

There are presently around $565 million, or 2.20% of WIT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WIT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,700,690, which is approximately 5.891% of the company’s market cap and around 79.00% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 13,757,038 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $61.91 million in WIT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $54.59 million in WIT stock with ownership of nearly 1.598% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wipro Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in Wipro Limited [NYSE:WIT] by around 22,028,516 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 12,431,816 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 91,177,946 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 125,638,278 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WIT stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,120,323 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 1,910,595 shares during the same period.